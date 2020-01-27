Bryant's life on and off the court impacted so many people, even those he hadn't met like some of the coaches and players in the Gamecock locker room.

Frank Martin's opening statement

“Obviously the Kobe news yesterday was a sad day in society, not just in sports. I felt it. My oldest was home for a day. Like all kids his age, they’re tied into social media 24 hours a day. I was driving home and he called losing his mind. When he was five years old, I bought him a Kobe Bryant jersey. He was a huge Kobe Bryant fan and seeing his pain, it’s unfortunate. For me, once I started reflecting, where it hurt me the most was he was one of the people I was really, really dying to meet because of basketball. Talk about somebody that was impacting society in an incredible way; what he was doing for the homelessness situation in Los Angeles speaks volumes of who he is and who he was. Look at the great competitors that are either close to retiring or going to retire. They were all his young teammates in the Olympics 12 years ago. The fuel to compete, the drive to win that he shared with anyone that was his teammate that was worth a salt as a competitor is something they never forgot. Just go through it whether it’s LeBron or D-Wade or that next group of guys on the tail end that was taking over the NBA. What a mentor he was to them. Contrary to the belief of today’s society, which is unfortunate. Today’s society protects who leaks stuff to the media and who’s active on social media with the privacy of locker rooms. Kobe’s one of the great teammates. Great teammates aren’t the nice guys. Great teammates are the ones who uplift everyone and take on responsibility of the good and bad days and keep everything private and challenge people to do more. We need more teammates like Kobe Bryant in today’s society.”

On when he started to become a Bryant fan

“In 1996-97 that’s right when he was a senior and I was coaching high school basketball. I was working all the camps. The whole argument back then was who was the best basketball player: him or Lester Earl, who ended up at LSU. I didn’t know any of those guys. That was the argument back then. He came into the league and was so brash and so aggressive. Then he went to the Lakers, which is not a team I rooted for as a kid. So right away he became villain number one for me. Then he won. He’d take an average player and help him play great. Then I started getting older, and the older I got the more me being a fan went out the window and the more I started to understand how the world works, the more respect I had for what an unbelievable competitor he was and the way he just made people better. He made his teammates better. He made the opponents better. He made the officials officiate better. He made fans pay attention and root harder, whether you rooted for him or against him. There are not a whole lot of people like that. You heard Doc Rivers say not too many people have that DNA. That’s what I took from Doc’s comment yesterday. As he went through his journey as a player, I continued to gain more and more respect. I don’t want to be remembered, when it’s my time to get away from all this, for my wins and losses. If that’s what I’m remembered for, I’ve lived a sad life. What he was becoming for young people with that level of competitiveness to uplift people while he was playing, and now he was using it for life. That’s what it’s about. It’s about impacting people in a positive way to get them to aspire to do more and give them hope. That’s what he was doing. As a man, an old 53-year-old man, that’s what I look forward to. Guys who do what he did, we need more of that in this world. His smile, his character, his enthusiasm to help and compete, we don’t have enough of that. We need more. I hope who he was in his short life I hope it permeates. We can use this moment to understand his greatness and how he impacted people.”

On Bryant's relationship with Steve Blake, one of Martin's former players:

“I knew Steve had an unbelievable respect for Kobe Bryant. I know what Steve’s all about and Steve don’t respect people who are bad teammates. Steve don’t respect guys that are not competitive. Just by me knowing Steve and how much he respected Kobe, it said a lot to me. It’s part of our recruiting portfolio we use when we recruit. If I’m recruiting you and you’re a point guard and I’m showing you some of the point guards I’ve been fortunate to be around in my career, Steve’s one of them. And I use a quote by Kobe Bryant about Steve Blake. I’m not going to go through the whole quote but basically the essence of the quote was how disappointed that Steve was being traded, and he calls Steve, ‘that’s my psycho competitor.’ Those are Kobe’s words about Steve…Because of the way Steve felt about him and the respect Steve had for Kobe, those two avenues and personal deals were why I was so excited about one day getting in front of him. This game has allowed me to meet so many incredible people and he was the one I actually wanted to make sure I met. That’ll be a void I’ll never recover from.”

On when he'll talk to his team about it:

“I’m doing that a little later on today. Those aren’t conversations I should be having through text messages. Yesterday was our day off so I ‘m technically not allowed to have a team meeting. Based on seeing my son, who’s a peer of my players, how he was impacted by a guy he never met it’s something we’ll do later on today. I’ve read some of our guys have put on social media. That’s the part. His greatness wasn’t about the points or the championships. It was about who he was and what he was about. The good ones, I don’t care who they are, that’s whom they migrate to: competitive, hard-working, hard-driving people. It’s no surprise Kobe was idolized and celebrated by so many. That includes the teenage guys who supposedly don’t like to work. Anyone that works and forces people to work in this day and age, we frown on them and say they’re a bad teammate or that coach doesn’t fit who we are and society’s changed. Let me tell you something: nothing’s changed. Nick Saban said it best when he said people who want to succeed stay away from lazy people and lazy people stay away from people who want to succeed. That’s no different from 1950 to what it is today. I’ll visit with our players today. I think it’s important I hear what our guys have to say and how it impacts them.”

Favorite Bryant memory

AJ Lawson: “Mine was when he scored 81 points against the Raptors. That’s my home city and him doing that was historic.”

Trae Hannibal: “Mine is all the game-winners I’ve seen and the 81 points of course. That’s what I see. That’s the highlight from Kobe Bryant.”

What they learned from Bryant's work ethic

Lawson: “What I learned was to always believe in yourself and try to be the best you that you can be. Just work hard and believe the outcome will show for all the work you but in.

Hannibal: “I’ve always been told what you do in the dark will come to the light. I always like playing with that mamba mentality style and being aggressive. That’s how he was every time he stepped between the lines.”

Where they were when they heard the news

“I was in bed. I woke up from a nap and didn’t think it was real. I just thought people were just talking. You know how people be lying on social media. Then once I saw so many verified accounts started posting it, I was shocked.”

“I was sitting in my room and saw a tweet from 24 seconds ago saying RIP Kobe. Of course I laughed it off thinking it wasn’t true. To think about it now and realize it’s the truth is crazy. You understand he left it all out there when he was here.”

Dawn Staley, who's from the same home town as Bryant (Philadelphia), was obviously emotional and after yesterday's women's game spoke with her team about his and his daughter's passing.