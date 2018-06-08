GamecockCentral.com

But this weekend, with a trip to the College World Series on the line, it feels a little different with neither team having a scouting advantage over the other.

The two teams played a three-game series already in Fayetteville this season and another time in the SEC Tournament, so both teams know the ins and outs of one another.

After four games against the Razorbacks already this season, South Carolina’s no stranger to Arkansas and that vaunted lineup.

“They know us, we know them and I think it’s just a matter of who plays better baseball,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “I don’t think there’s an edge for either side.”

Arkansas comes in one of the hottest teams in the country, winning seven of its last 10 games and its last 13 home games. The Razorbacks lost three games all year at Baum Stadium, the last coming against the Gamecocks in a 3-2 loss.

The Razorbacks easily cut through their regional, not losing a game and averaging eight runs a game while outscoring teams 24-7.

The last time the two teams played in Fayetteville this season the Gamecocks mustered one run and less than five hits against Arkansas’s pitching staff the last two games.

“They can really just play. They got everything. They can pitch really well. They have one of the best lineups in the country,” Jonah Bride said. “I don’t think it’s very hard to get up to play a game like this. We’re going to be at our best and two wins away from where we want to be.”

The Razorback lineup, like its pitching staff, isn’t a slouch either.

Eight position players on the All-SEC team, including freshman of the year Heston Kjerstad who’s hitting .344 with 13 home runs and 52 RBI.

It’ll be up to the South Carolina pitching staff to keep the lineup, which features four almost .330 hitters scattered throughout the lineup and six with on-base percentages over .400, in check with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

Cody Morris is embracing that challenge after giving up one run, unearned, in five innings his last time out against the Razorbacks.

“They’re lineup is very tough to navigate. They have a lot of versatility, guys that can hit for power, guys that can slap, guys that can run,” he said. “They got a lot of lefties, they have a lot of good righties. It seems like they have a lot of everything.”

The Gamecocks haven’t won a series in Fayetteville since 2012, when they went to Omaha for the College World Series and eventually beat the Razorbacks twice there to advance to the championship series.

The Razorbacks, who come into the weekend as the No. 5 national seed with the Gamecocks the perceived underdog in the Super, but neither team is feeling the pressure to win.

“People say we’re the underdogs. I say it’s fun to go in like that,” Bride said. “We want to win just as much as they do and we feel like we have just a good a chance to win as they do.”