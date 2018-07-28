GamecockCentral.com

Two of those young guys—defensive linemen Brad Johnson and Aaron Sterling—were both on the field as true freshman, thrust into the heart of South Carolina’s third-down speed packages. Now with a bunch of snaps under their belts, the Gamecocks have high hopes for this year.

The Gamecocks had to play a bunch of freshmen that had to learn on the fly but, at the same time, the young players are gaining plenty of experience early that’s only going to help them moving forward.

South Carolina didn’t have a lot of depth on the defensive line in Will Muschamp’s first two seasons, which can be a blessing and a curse.

“They got some great experience and made some great plays,” D.J. Wonnum said. “I feel like those guys are going to take the next step and do a lot for us this year.”

Sterling was the more productive of the two in the stat column, playing in every game his freshman year with 23 tackles and three tackles for loss including two sacks.

Johnson took a little bit longer to get in the game, not playing until Week 3 and racking up just five tackles, one sack, in 11 games playing with Sterling in that BUCK rotation.

His position coach Mike Peterson admitted he took some time to get going but has worked on his form this season and is hopefully ready to take the next step.

“He wasn’t ready to play early in my opinion. He’s the guy that has all the tangibles: he can run, he can hit, he’s strong and explosive,” Peterson said. “He’s been working at it; he worked hard on it in the offseason and it’s showing up in spring ball.”

Like all freshmen, both had some growing pains through their first seasons on campus but will likely see their roles expand in Muschamp and Travaris Robinson’s defense.

It took them a few games to learn they can’t out-athlete players in the SEC but Peterson seems to think the duo’s settling into their roles nicely.

“High school ball you can be the strongest guy, the fastest guy and just run around. In college ball it doesn’t work,” Peterson said. “You got to know what to do. I tell the guys, defense is like a machine and you’re just one part of the machine.”

Despite the struggles at times their freshmen years, Johnson and Sterling have been able to lean on a pretty good mentor in Wonnum.

The two-time SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week last year led the Gamecocks with 13 tackles for loss and six sacks as a sophomore and has branched out this year to take a more vocal leadership role.

Now, while he’s trying to get better and launch himself to an All-SEC campaign as a junior, Wonnum’s working on making sure these younger players are ready to compete in the SEC.

“I’m basically bringing on younger guys and making them more comfortable in our system and being able to lead those guys and tell them, ‘You may mess up but at the end of the day if you go 100 percent that’s all that matters,” Wonnum said.