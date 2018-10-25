South Carolina will host Augusta in its public exhibition Friday night in the first showcase of that freshman class Martin called the most talented “top to bottom” in his seven seasons in Columbia.

“Everybody’s doing a great job,” Justin Minaya said. “Everybody’s improved quicker than I thought. So far it’s going great with the new guys.”

The game will tipoff at 6 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena and will feature a lot of different combinations of players and lineups to see which guys play best together.

While players want to win, the biggest goal of this is some educated trial and error to see which pieces fit best together.

“It’s a game, so we’re coming to win. Any game you play you want to win,” Minaya said. “But it’s going to be interesting to see the new guys and even us and how much we’ve improved in the real thing; it’s not just practice. I’m excited to see who meshes well together.”

This will be the first big test for a Gamecock freshmen group Martin and players both raved about this offseason.

They’ve gotten to see what each player brings to the table during offseason workouts and now through about four weeks of preseason practice.

But that changes tomorrow with the public’s first look at the young players and now the Gamecocks can see how those guys play with the lights on and seats filled and see which guys could chisel out a big role this season.

“It’s only practice,” Chris Silva said. “Tomorrow we’re going to see.”

The Gamecocks brought in five freshmen and one graduate transfer that come to college immediately eligible. They have freshmen guards TJ Moss, Jermaine Cousinard, Keyshawn Bryant, AJ Lawson with big man Alanzo Frink rounding out the freshmen.

Graduate transfer Tre Campbell also comes in with Jair Bolden on the team but having to sit out by NCAA transfer rules.

They’ll get their first taste of action Friday night with the season officially starting with the regular season opener Nov. 6 against USC Upstate.

“We’re excited. We’ve gone all spring and summer and preseason practicing against the same guys and get the same reaction. It feels good to know we’re going to play somebody else.”

