GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks are eager to shake off those losses with a weekend series against Georgia starting Friday.

South Carolina, which has lost three of its last four including a midweek game to The Citadel, isn’t one of those teams.

After a bit of a mini-slump, sometimes a team can dread going to practice and playing games.

“I think that’s frustrating but at the same time we’re still confident that we’re a good team,” shortstop LT Tolbert said. “We went toe-to-toe with Florida and they’re one of the best teams in the country. We know we’re a good team but we need to do a better job of winning those games.”

Also see: Team scoop as the Gamecocks get back to work after spring break

South Carolina did go right down to the wire with No. 2 Florida, dropping Sunday’s rubber match despite outhitting and outscoring the Gators over the three-game set.

In Tuesday’s loss to the Citadel, the Gamecocks fought back to tie the game but gave up a go-ahead home run in the ninth.

The Gamecocks (13-8, 1-2 SEC) have lost their last two games, each by just one run, and are now 2-6 in games decided by two runs or less. It’s similar to last season when the Gamecocks went 14-16 in games decided by two runs or less, but different too.

“Last year there were some games where we’d give up runs late but this year it’s the exact opposite. We’ve had chances to score late,” Tolbert said. “I don’t feel that panic at all. We’re right there. We need to start winning those one-run games.”

Also see: Five-star point guard updates Gamecock interest, recruitment

Now it’s about getting back and taking on a Georgia (15-6, 2-1 SEC) team that’s won five straight has taken the series over South Carolina the last four years.

The Gamecocks are eager to get back on the field now after a few disappointing performance still as confident as before. Now it’s about building up belief this team can win those close games.

“I see a team that’s frustrated and disappointed but I have not seen a team that hasn’t done anything but gone full bore and attack baseball games. It’s up to the players and coaches together to bust through that threshold,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “At some point when you do break through that that’s when guys start to believe.”

Also see: Lance Thompson breaks down defensive line, freshmen standouts

Kingston, who delivered that same message about attacking games to the team Tuesday night after the game, will now rely on his veteran leadership to echo the message and keep the younger players believing.

“Good teams have good leadership at the top and I take that very serious, our staff takes that very serious,” he said. “But you do need your veterans to make sure they’re echoing the message. I think the message is good so it’s up to our guys—and they are doing a good job of making sure they echo that message.”

Game times

Friday, 7 p.m. (SEC Network Plus, 107.5 FM)

Saturday, 2 p.m. (SEC Network Plus, 107.5 FM)

Sunday, 1 p.m. (SEC Network Plus, 107.5 FM)

Probable pitching matchups (South Carolina listed first)

Friday: LHP John Gilreath (0-0, 4.58 ERA) vs. RHP Chase Adkins (2-0, 3.12 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Cody Morris (4-1, 3.91 ERA) vs. RHP Emerson Hancock (2-1, 4.03 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Ridge Chapman (1-2, 3.57 ERA) vs. LHP Ryan Webb (0-1, 3.79 ERA)