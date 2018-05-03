GamecockCentral.com

So when “South Carolina” flashed on the screen, there was a sense of relief after the program’s second-straight tournament berth.

There was a little bit of waiting around and sweating, but the Gamecock beach volleyball program trusted that their body of work would be enough to vault them into the NCAA Tournament.

“I think the buildup was the fun part of the whole deal,” head coach Moritz Moritz said. “Seeing the first couple drop without us being in the mix I think it created a little chaos but at the same time with a lot of confidence we knew we probably did enough.”

The Gamecocks, who enter this weekend’s national event as the No. 6 seed, will face the No. 3-seeded Hawaii team that beat South Carolina 3-2 in Columbia earlier this year.

A win over the Warriors would be the first NCAA Tournament win in program history, something they didn’t accomplish last season, losing to both Southern California and Florida State.

But this year’s different. After taking what Moritz called a “happy-go-lucky” attitude into the weekend-long tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the team seems much more focused with winning now the expectation.

“This year we’re not just excited to be there anymore. We have something to prove there. We want to get there and go as far as we can in the tournament,” Franky Harrison said. “We’re up there with the top eight teams in the country there to compete and there to win a national championship.”

They’ll take the sand Friday starting at 1 p.m. against Hawaii, and the match will be televised on ESPNU. Depending on their result, they’ll play the winner of the LSU/Pepperdine game.

It’s been a long road for Moritz and the rest of the team, and even he admitted he didn’t think the program would be this far along just five years old.

But here they are with a chance to go farther than they’ve ever been before with a chance at a national championship.

“In some sense it won’t be as real until we get down there, start training in the Gulf Shores’ sand with the mindset that we’re going to be competing against one of the best teams in the country,” Moritz said. “The opportunity is there for us to take.”