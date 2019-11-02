Fresh off the best game of his career last week against Tennessee, South Carolina junior wide receiver Shi Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury this week and is in danger of missing tonight's matchup with Vanderbilt, according to sources.

While the exact extent of the injury isn't yet known, sources indicate that sophomore receiver Josh Vann is likely to start tonight in Smith's slot receiver spot.

Smith has not yet been officially ruled out by South Carolina and wasn't in Thursday's injury report. A dress list will be released later today.

The junior from Union, S.C. is the Gamecocks' second-leading receiver behind Bryan Edwards with 36 catches for 408 yards and two touchdowns.

Gamecock Central will continue to track this developing situation.