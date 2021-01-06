South Carolina redshirt freshman tight end KeShawn Toney has entered the transfer portal, Gamecock Central has learned.

Toney is the third South Carolina football player in the last two days to enter the portal after defensive linemen Keir Thomas and Joe Anderson made plans to transfer on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 248-pounder played in five games this past season, primarily on special teams, and has one career catch.

The Williston-Elko graduate was considered a three-star prospect out of high school.