Gamecocks release 'Battle Armor' for Clemson clash
Tonight, South Carolina revealed its latest uniform combo in advance of the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday.
The Gamecocks will wear the 'Stormtrooper' look in Death Valley, an all-white look that the Gamecocks wore in the 2012 contest.
USC wore the combination on the road against Vanderbilt earlier this season. The Gamecocks are 1-1 under Will Muschamp in the uniforms.
Kickoff on Saturday is set for 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.
Battle Armor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NytwVGGtWp— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 21, 2018