Tonight, South Carolina revealed its latest uniform combo in advance of the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday.

The Gamecocks will wear the 'Stormtrooper' look in Death Valley, an all-white look that the Gamecocks wore in the 2012 contest.

USC wore the combination on the road against Vanderbilt earlier this season. The Gamecocks are 1-1 under Will Muschamp in the uniforms.



Kickoff on Saturday is set for 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

