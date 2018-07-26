GamecockCentral.com

With practice slated to begin next week, South Carolina has released its official preseason practice and media availability schedule.

** Colonial Life Fan Appreciation Day is set for Saturday, August 11, at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility. The event will run from 2-3:30 pm. This is an opportunity for our fans to engage with the student-athletes and not considered a “media opportunity” to interview the student-athletes or coaches.

** Due to limited sideline space at the practice fields to accommodate a large crowd and with Williams-Brice Stadium unavailable for a time period both before and after the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert, no practices will be open to the public.

** Coach Muschamp will take part in “Carolina Calls” with Todd Ellis on Thursdays during the season from Wild Wing Café in the Vista. The radio call-in show runs from 7-8 pm. The first show is scheduled for August 23. The second show, slated for August 30, will be the kickoff party with cheerleaders, Cocky and the band.

** The Will Muschamp Television Show airs at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays on Fox Sports Southeast, WACH-FOX in Columbia, WPDE in Florence and WCIV in Charleston.

*** Not a subscriber? Get complete, in-depth coverage on your Gamecocks by subscribing to Gamecock Central today! ***

PRESEASON PRACTICE SCHEDULE AND MEDIA AVAILABILITY

NOTE: All practices are closed unless otherwise noted. Dates/times/availability subject to change.

Thursday, August 2 – Players Report; Head Coach Will Muschamp Press Conference – 3 pm; Player Interviews – 4-5 pm.

Friday, August 3 – Practice #1 – 9 am (Open to media for stretch and first three periods only; Bryan McClendon available in the media room after practice)

Saturday, August 4 – Practice #2 – 9 am (Travaris Robinson available in the media room after practice)

Sunday, August 5 – Practice #3 – 9 am (No media availability)

Monday, August 6 – Practice #4 – 9 am (Open to media for stretch and first three periods only; Eric Wolford and requested offensive players available in the media room after practice)

Tuesday, August 7 – Practice #5 – 9 am (Open to media for stretch and first three periods only; Lance Thompson and requested defensive players available in the media room after practice)

Wednesday, August 8 – No Practice – Scheduled Day Off (No media availability)

Thursday, August 9 – Practice #6 – 9 am (Dan Werner and requested offensive players available in the media room after practice)

Friday, August 10 – Practice #7 – 9 am (Open to media for stretch and first three periods only; Coleman Hutzler and requested defensive players available in the media room after practice)

Saturday, August 11 – Practice #8 – 9 am (Will Muschamp available in the media room after practice); Colonial Life Fan Appreciation Day, Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility, 2-3:30 pm

Sunday, August 12 – Practice #9 – 2:50 pm (No media availability)

Monday, August 13 – Practice #10 – Noon - Scrimmage (Will Muschamp available at the stadium after practice)

Tuesday, August 14 – No Practice – Scheduled Day Off (No media availability)

Wednesday, August 15 – Practice #11 – 9 am (Open to media for stretch and first three periods only; Pat Washington and requested offensive players available in the media room after practice)

Thursday, August 16 – Practice #12 – 9 am (Open to media for stretch and first three periods only; Mike Peterson and requested defensive players available in the media room after practice)

Friday, August 17 – Practice #13 – 9 am (No media availability); Photo Day – 5-6 pm, Williams-Brice Stadium

Saturday, August 18 – Practice #14 – Noon - Scrimmage (Will Muschamp available at the stadium after practice)

Sunday, August 19 – No Practice – Scheduled Day Off (No media availability)

Monday, August 20 – Practice #15 – 2:20 pm (Bobby Bentley and requested offensive players available in the media room after practice)

Tuesday, August 21 – Practice #16 – 2:20 pm (Kyle Krantz and requested defensive players available in the media room after practice)

Wednesday, August 22 – No Practice – Scheduled Day Off (No media availability)

Thursday, August 23 – No Practice – Fall Classes Begin (No media availability); Coach Muschamp at Carolina Calls from Wild Wings Café, 7-8 pm

Friday, August 24 – Practice #17 – 9 am (No media availability)

Saturday, August 25 – Practice #18 – Noon (No media availability)

Sunday, August 26 – Practice #19 – 3:55 pm (No media availability)

Monday, August 27 – No Practice – Scheduled Day Off (No media availability)

Tuesday, August 28 – Practice #20 – 9 am; (Requested players available in the media room after practice; Coach Muschamp weekly press conference, 12:30 pm in the media room)

Wednesday, August 29 – Practice #21 – 9 am (No media availability); Coach Muschamp on SEC teleconference, 12:10 pm

Thursday, August 30 – Practice #22 – 9 am (No media availability); Coach Muschamp at Carolina Calls from Wild Wings Café, 7-8 pm

Friday, August 31 – Practice #23 – 4 pm (No media availability)

Saturday, September 1 – South Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina, Williams-Brice Stadium, Noon, SEC Network

Sunday, September 2 – Practice - 5:30 pm (No media availability); Coach Muschamp teleconference, 7 pm; TV Show, 11:30 am