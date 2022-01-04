Gamecocks reportedly losing assistant to SEC East school

The Gamecocks are reportedly losing one of their longest-tenured assistants to his alma mater and a division foe.

Mike Peterson is heading back to Florida to serve as outside linebackers coach and alumni liaison, per The Athletic's Chris Vannini.

Peterson served as the Gamecocks outside linebackers/EDGEs coach since Will Muschamp took over and was one of the few holdovers when Shane Beamer took over in 2020.

During his time at South Carolina, he coached and developed at least two NFL players in DJ Wonnum and now JJ Enagbare while putting together strong groups of BUCK and edge players.

He was one of the key pieces to help land Jordan Burch as well.

Peterson was a legend at Florida during his college career before going to the NFL and subsequently getting into coaching.

It's the first staff change of the offseason for the Gamecocks.