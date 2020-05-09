The Gamecocks reportedly have another non-conference game lined up, this time on the road in the nation's capital.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein is reporting the Gamecocks will travel to Washington D.C. for a game Dec. 14 with George Washington.

It'll be part of a series the Gamecocks have done with George Washington where the Gamecocks hosted them at least twice—in 2018 and 2019, both wins—and now will travel to D.C. for the road game.

The last time the two teams faced, the Gamecocks won at Colonial Life Arena by nine points.

George Washington went 12-20 last season, 6-12 in the Atlantic 10, and finished No. 219 in the NET rankings.

The Gamecocks have a few other games scheduled as well, going out to Kansas City for a holiday tournament with California, TCU and Northwestern while hosting Army as well during its non-conference slate.

