South Carolina is trying an old uniform with a new twist for Saturday's matchup with Missouri.

The Gamecocks will be donning all garnet, except it will be with the new 'Script Carolina' helmets. Currently, the Gamecocks are 1-1 while wearing the helmets, but the Gamecocks have yet to wear an all -garnet combination during the Muschamp era.

The last appearance of an all-garnet uniform was the Gamecocks' 2015 game against Clemson, which saw the Gamecocks fall 37-32 in the final game before Muschamp took the job at South Carolina.

Both South Carolina and Missouri will be looking to get back on track, with the Gamecocks coming off of a 24-10 loss to Kentucky and the Tigers losing to Georgia 43-29 before their bye week.

Saturday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250) will kick off at Noon ET and will be televised by the SEC Network.