Gamecocks reveal uniform combination for Missouri game
South Carolina is trying an old uniform with a new twist for Saturday's matchup with Missouri.
The Gamecocks will be donning all garnet, except it will be with the new 'Script Carolina' helmets. Currently, the Gamecocks are 1-1 while wearing the helmets, but the Gamecocks have yet to wear an all -garnet combination during the Muschamp era.
The last appearance of an all-garnet uniform was the Gamecocks' 2015 game against Clemson, which saw the Gamecocks fall 37-32 in the final game before Muschamp took the job at South Carolina.
Both South Carolina and Missouri will be looking to get back on track, with the Gamecocks coming off of a 24-10 loss to Kentucky and the Tigers losing to Georgia 43-29 before their bye week.
Saturday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250) will kick off at Noon ET and will be televised by the SEC Network.
It's never been about what we wear, it's about who we are.— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 4, 2018
