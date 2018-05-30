GamecockCentral.com

The South Carolina-Georgia game, set for Week 2 of the season, will kick off at 3:30 on Sept. 8 at Williams-Brice Stadium on CBS, it was announced today.

The Gamecocks open their season at home against Coastal Carolina the week prior.

South Carolina is coming off a 9-4 season that it capped off with a 26-19 victory over Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

