Gamecocks set annual Garnet & Black Spring Game date
The University of South Carolina football program will kick off spring practice on Tuesday, March 15, according to a release sent out by the university on Wednesday.
The Gamecocks will hold the annual Garnet & Black Spring Game on Saturday, April 16, per the release.
Pro Timing Day - designed as an NFL scouting opportunity for Gamecock football players with professional aspirations - will be held on Friday, March 18 this year.
Shane Beamer wrapped his first season at the helm in Columbia by leading South Carolina to a 7-6 record, which was punctuated by a convincing victory over North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.
