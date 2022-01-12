Gamecocks set annual Garnet & Black Spring Game date

The University of South Carolina football program will kick off spring practice on Tuesday, March 15, according to a release sent out by the university on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks will hold the annual Garnet & Black Spring Game on Saturday, April 16, per the release.

Pro Timing Day - designed as an NFL scouting opportunity for Gamecock football players with professional aspirations - will be held on Friday, March 18 this year.

Shane Beamer wrapped his first season at the helm in Columbia by leading South Carolina to a 7-6 record, which was punctuated by a convincing victory over North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.