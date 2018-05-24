GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks continue to make history in the classroom, setting a new record for highest semester GPA.

From USC Media Relations

The student-athletes of The University of South Carolina achieved numerous accolades as the Spring 2018 semester comes to a close. The athletic department marked its highest semester GPA in history with a 3.287. It was also the department’s 23rd-consecutive semester in which the student-athletes have combined for a GPA above a 3.0.

Also see: Looking ahead to the Gamecocks' quarterback recruiting in 2020

Several teams obtained their highest team GPA to date, including Equestrian (3.573), Women’s Golf (3.869), Softball (3.590), Men’s Swimming & Diving (3.408), and Men’s Track & Field (3.334). Women’s Golf (3.869) earned the highest team GPA among all athletic teams. Fourteen of the 18 teams earned a 3.0 or better GPA.

Also see: Baseball recruiting notebook, more on some prospects the Gamecocks are eyeing

“Our student-athletes continue to achieve excellence in the classroom and the community. The Dodie Academic staff works tirelessly to provide resources and structure to ensure our student-athletes continue to be successful academically,” said Maria Hickman, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Academics and Student Development.

The department named 69 student-athletes to the President’s List, 216 to the Dean’s List and 387 to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll (3.0).

Also see: Full updates from the Hoover Met

Here are the Spring 2018 grade point averages by sport:

Sport GPA

Baseball 2.979

Men’s Basketball 2.726

Women’s Basketball 2.720

Beach Volleyball 3.675

Equestrian 3.573

Football 2.877

Men’s Golf 3.468

Women’s Golf 3.869

Men’s Soccer 3.500

Women’s Soccer 3.508

Softball 3.590

Men’s Swimming & Diving 3.408

Women’s Swimming & Diving 3.640

Men’s Tennis 3.370

Women’s Tennis 3.626

Men’s Track & Field 3.334

Women’s Track & Field 3.408

Volleyball 3.606