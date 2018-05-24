GamecockCentral.com

Gamecocks set GPA record this semester
The Gamecocks continue to make history in the classroom, setting a new record for highest semester GPA.
The spring semester finished up earlier this month.
From USC Media Relations
The student-athletes of The University of South Carolina achieved numerous accolades as the Spring 2018 semester comes to a close. The athletic department marked its highest semester GPA in history with a 3.287. It was also the department’s 23rd-consecutive semester in which the student-athletes have combined for a GPA above a 3.0.
Several teams obtained their highest team GPA to date, including Equestrian (3.573), Women’s Golf (3.869), Softball (3.590), Men’s Swimming & Diving (3.408), and Men’s Track & Field (3.334). Women’s Golf (3.869) earned the highest team GPA among all athletic teams. Fourteen of the 18 teams earned a 3.0 or better GPA.
“Our student-athletes continue to achieve excellence in the classroom and the community. The Dodie Academic staff works tirelessly to provide resources and structure to ensure our student-athletes continue to be successful academically,” said Maria Hickman, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Academics and Student Development.
The department named 69 student-athletes to the President’s List, 216 to the Dean’s List and 387 to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll (3.0).
Here are the Spring 2018 grade point averages by sport:
Sport GPA
Baseball 2.979
Men’s Basketball 2.726
Women’s Basketball 2.720
Beach Volleyball 3.675
Equestrian 3.573
Football 2.877
Men’s Golf 3.468
Women’s Golf 3.869
Men’s Soccer 3.500
Women’s Soccer 3.508
Softball 3.590
Men’s Swimming & Diving 3.408
Women’s Swimming & Diving 3.640
Men’s Tennis 3.370
Women’s Tennis 3.626
Men’s Track & Field 3.334
Women’s Track & Field 3.408
Volleyball 3.606