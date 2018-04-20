The era of spring official visits is here and South Carolina is set to host two of its class of 2019 committed prospects on officials this weekend.

Orange (Calif.) Lutheran three-star quarterback Ryan Hilinski and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas three-star center Vincent Murphy will spend the weekend in Columbia and get the full breakdown of the Gamecocks program.

Both prospects will be in town during the same weekend as Carolina will host several uncommitted prospects on unofficial visits for a cookout event on Saturday.

Hilinski, who chose the Gamecocks over a national list of offers, has made it clear that he plans to recruit others heavily to join him in Columbia.

"I think the biggest thing when I talk to these guys is South Carolina's family," Hilinski said. "I've already had kids DM me and message me asking for autographs. I can just tell (South Carolina people) are great people and who doesn't want to be a part of that?"

Hilinski's future teammate at South Carolina and possible future snapper Murphy committed to the Gamecocks while on a visit in February.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder chose the Gamecocks over Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan State, Mississippi State, N.C. State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA and Virginia Tech, among other offers.

"It just felt right," Murphy told GamecockCentral.com. "I love the school's academic part. The academics were the key for me."

Hilinski is set to move up a four-stars in the next Rivals.com rankings while Murphy is ranked the No. 3 center in the country.

The prospects will be the first two known players to take football officials to Carolina in the spring, which is allowed by new NCAA recruiting legislation passed last year.