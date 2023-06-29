From the University:

Tipoff slated for 7 p.m. (ET) at Colonial Life Arena ; first game since 1984 between two programs

BRISTOL, Conn. – South Carolina will face Notre Dame in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28 at Colonial Life Arena ESPN announced on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. (ET) with coverage details, including platform designations and commentator information, announced in the fall.

It marks the first matchup between the two schools since a non-conference game on Feb. 4, 1984 at Carolina Coliseum. The Gamecocks were victorious 52-42.

The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 10-5 and 4-3 in road matchups.

The two programs played 15 straight seasons from 1969-1984. The first ever meeting between the two schools was a top-25 matchup on a neutral floor at the Sugar Bowl Classic in New Orleans on Dec. 30, 1969. Notre Dame edged Carolina, 84-83, in overtime thanks to 43 points from All-American Austin Carr.

The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Nov. 29 and 30. Both men’s and women’s Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

Full details of the event and its games can be found here.