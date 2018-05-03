GamecockCentral.com

Now that Logan Chapman has solidified his role as the Friday-night arm, the bullpen roles have slowly been falling into place behind them.

South Carolina’s rotation had been in flux for the majority of SEC play until a few weeks ago, which meant the bullpen didn’t have any defined roles with pitchers moving in and out of starting roles.

“It’s very important,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “We’re getting closer to having some defined roles. I think we’ve been as close as we’ve been this season.”

The coaching staff has been settling into more predefined roles and a few pitchers have been thriving in those spots.

In the three weekends with Chapman leading the rotation, the Gamecocks have used 10 pitchers out of the bullpen in those 11 games.

Relief pitchers are 4-0 with a 2.93 ERA and three saves with all but one pitcher having a sub-four ERA. Four pitchers haven’t given up an earned run and the staff has a 1.20 WHIP.

Eddy Demurias has pitched the most out of the bullpen, throwing 13 innings in five appearances. He’s 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA and a save.

“I think obviously Eddy has settled into the swing-man at this point,” Kingston said. “We bring him in in high leverage situations when we need to stop rallies and when we need to hold a two-run lead. He’s been a very important guy.”

One of the most productive arms out of the pen has been Sawyer Bridges, who’s only given up two earned runs in his last five outings. He has a 2.84 ERA with two saves and a 1.42 WHIP.

He’s been used in a few different roles, coming in to close or as a setup man for whomever the coaches choose to close the game.

“Sawyer Bridges is emerged into a guy we can close the game out with if necessary,” Kingston said. “The other guys, we still have some guys that need to pitch better out of the bullpen.”

The biggest question moving forward is who will take over the closer role with a few different options there. Graham Lawson came in twice against Vanderbilt and Kingston said the junior is “going to get the ball in some high leverage situations” moving forward.

But, while the bullpen’s been solid as the rotation settles down, Kingston wants to see the starters elevate their game after a tough weekend against the Commodores.

Chapman, Adam Hill and Cody Morris combined to pitch just nine innings with a 18.00 ERA last weekend and will look to rebound against No. 4 Ole Miss this weekend.

“They have good stuff, but they don’t have such good stuff that if they fall behind and get into hitter’s counts that teams can hit their fastballs,” Kingston said. “For all three guys when they’re throwing their off-speed pitches for strikes it makes their fastballs play up that much more.”