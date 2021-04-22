GamecockCentral - Gamecocks shift spring game to Sunday

With inclement weather expected, including a 100 percent chance of rain on Saturday, South Carolina is moving its spring game from this Saturday to Sunday at 2 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The game is scheduled to be on SEC Network Plus.

Fans who purchased tickets for Saturday's game can use those tickets for Sunday.

As of Thursday morning, there are spring football game tickets and tickets for each game of the baseball series remaining. All tickets can be ordered at GamecocksOnline.com/Tickets.

"With the weather forecast looking rough for Saturday, we thought a spring game on Sunday with dry, clear weather would give our fans a better game day experience," said Gamecock head football coach Shane Beamer. "Our players and coaches look forward to seeing a great crowd Sunday in Williams-Brice Stadium." Capacity for the spring football game is set for 15,000 due to COVID regulations.

Parking around Williams-Brice Stadium is limited to the State Fairgrounds, Key Road Parking Lot and private lots around the stadium.

Fans wishing a refund on previously purchased spring football game tickets can contact the Gamecock Athletics Ticket Office.

Baseball's schedule also was shifted due to weather with Thursday's game going off as scheduled at 7 p.m. but playing a doubleheader Friday starting at 2 p.m. with game two at 7 p.m., both on SEC Network Plus.