GamecockCentral.com

He’d stay in the game and delivered two runs as just one of the many banged up Gamecocks that made an impact in the series win over Texas A&M.

Tolbert, who had been battling an illness all weekend, stood safely at third base after the play and collapsed into third base coach Stuart Lake’s arms and had to be held up before getting some fluids.

LT Tolbert stood on first and watched as Jacob Olson rifled a double down the line in left field.

“I don’t think even if they tried to pull me out I wasn’t coming out. I just had no legs. Coach Lake was almost holding me up at third. My legs were just gone today,” Tolbert said. “We got the win and that’s all that matters.”

The junior shortstop said he started feeling “crappy” Wednesday heading to Texas and it got worse leading up to Thursday’s game. He’d spend all weekend throwing up in the dugout and fighting through what was diagnosed a virus.

He’d get put on antibiotics and said he had no energy throughout the entire weekend, and it got so bad head coach Mark Kingston was thinking of pulling him during Friday’s game.

There was no thought in Tolbert’s mind, seeing how hard his other teammates were playing, that he was coming out.

ust because of the guys I’m around. It might sound cliché but this team, I’ve seen a lot of guys battle,” he said. “I felt like me being under the weather wasn’t a reason to come out.”

He’d stay in, starting at short all three games and hitting 3-for-14 with two runs scored.

He and the rest of the injured Gamecocks—Justin Row (knee), Madison Stokes (jaw), Hunter Taylor (back) and Noah Campbell (cramps)—combined to hit .317 on the weekend and drove in half of the team’s runs this weekend.

Stokes, who dislocated his jaw on the plane right over to Texas A&M, finished the weekend 6-for-12 with two home runs, including a two-run shot Saturday.

“That just shows the toughness and the grit and will that they want to come out each day” Stokes said. “We couldn’t be more grateful for those guys.”

The Gamecocks (32-22, 17-13 SEC) finish the regular season winning their last five series, including three over ranked teams, and went 11-4 down the stretch for their best finish in conference play since 2012.

And they’ve been doing it with key fixtures in the lineup dealing with nagging injuries.

“You can question a lot of things about us but you can’t question the heart of this team and these players. They have given us everything they have and have come through.”

The Gamecocks head into the SEC Tournament one of the hottest teams in the conference, and arguably the country, ready to show what they’re made of down the stretch after being left for dead at 6-9 in the SEC.

“I told you guys before the season that after Omaha we’d check the rankings,” Tolbert said. “We’re not there yet, but we’re still getting there.”