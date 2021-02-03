@GamecockCentral

Right now South Carolina can't bring any prospects to campus, so on National Signing Day the Gamecocks are bringing campus to them, and to everyone else via social media.

The Gamecocks on the day a few of their high-profile targets are announcing their decisions, are showcasing some of their facilities and weight room on Twitter as a way to do some recruiting when players aren't able to get on campus.

They started early, tweeting a video of the operations building and the streamlined team facility, on a tour directed by director of on-campus recruiting Jessica Jackson.

Later was a tour of the strength and conditioning program headed by Luke Day, showing some of the team's offseason work.

I'll continue throughout the day with signing day stories at 1 p.m., meeting some of the Gamecocks' newest signees at 2:30 p.m. and a press conference with Shane Beamer at 4 p.m.

Check out the full videos below.

