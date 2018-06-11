GamecockCentral.com

The first domino in the post-draft fallout has fallen.

According to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman, Blaze Alexander has officially signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization and will bypass playing collegiately at South Carolina.

Alexander, a top 500 prospect entering the draft, was picked No. 339 overall in the 11th round by the Diamondbacks Wednesday and didn't wait long to sign professionally.

Coming into the draft, Alexander was rated the No. 48 overall prep prospect in the 2018 class and the No. 11 overall shortstop.

The Gamecocks have five other signees still making decisions: Owen White, Taj Bradley, Josiah Sightler, Brady Allen and Wes Clarke.