Gamecocks' slow starts hampering chances

The Gamecocks, now 3-3 and winless in three SEC games, have trailed in the first half in every game against a FBS opponent this season—including going down 28-0 Saturday against Tennessee—and need to start faster if they want to win more than they lose the last half of the season.

South Carolina is finding that out the hard way at the moment.

When an offense is struggling to consistently move the ball, it’s hard to come back and win games down multiple scores.

“We did feel prepared and I felt like we were. Coming out, the demeanor everyone has coming out in the first half, that’s something that has to change,” Luke Doty said. “That starts with me with my demeanor and getting everyone lined up with a sense of urgency to move the ball down the field and take advantage of every single opportunity we have.”

Through five games against FBS opponents—East Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Troy and now Tennessee—the Gamecocks are being outscored 37-95 in the first half and averaging less than five yards per play (4.8).

They have a zero turnover margin and have allowed 10 sacks.

The second halves of games have been better with South Carolina outscoring opponents 49-37, averaging half a yard more per play (5.3) and averaging nearly three yards more per rush. The only thing not better is the yards per pass: 7.9 in the first half of games and 6.6 after halftime.

The offense has allowed just five sacks in the third and fourth quarters of games and is plus-3 in the turnover column.

Saturday’s first half against Tennessee typified the struggles early in games with the Gamecocks finding themselves down 38-7 at the break averaging 4.8 yards per play and allowing three sacks.

"The biggest issue today was we weren’t as ready to handle that tempo early in the game as we needed to. I really was proud of the guys and pleased with preparation during the week,” Shane Beamer said.

“I was pleased with pregame warm up and the focus and sense of urgency we had in pregame, the mindset we had in the locker room. Our guys were ready to play. We didn’t play well in the first quarter so we have to look at what we have to continue to do, but we had a hell of a week on and off the field preparing for this game.”

Typically, teams script their first 10 to 15 plays, roughly the first two drives on a given week and those two opening drives are a big part of why the Gamecocks have struggled to get out to fast starts, and leads, on FBS teams.

Over the last five games, the Gamecocks have only scored twice on either the first or second drive (10 drives) of a game and haven’t found the end zone once: a field goal at Georgia and another against Troy.

On those drives, the Gamecocks are averaging just 6.6 plays and 26.3 yards per drive, an average of four yards per play.

Comparatively, the Gamecocks are averaging 5.3 yards per play on the other drives in a game.

South Carolina is only given a greater than 50 percent chance to win in one remaining game by ESPN’s FPI (next week against Vanderbilt) and if the Gamecocks want to win that, and any of their other five remaining games, they’ll need to start much faster than they have.

"That’s something me and myself have to work on this trying to have better demeanor and more of a sense of urgency from the very start, whether that’s practice or walk-through,” Doty said. “So that can transfer over to Saturday.”