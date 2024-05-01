No midweek drama here.

Coming off an emotional series win over Kentucky, South Carolina baseball quickly cleared the mechanism and re-focused to dominate East Tennessee State 15-2 in the final Founders Park midweek of 2024.

"I'm not sure if I'm more impressed with our pitchers or our hitters tonight," Mark Kingston said. "It's great to know that they both were as good as we were. That was a good team we played tonight; 27 wins coming in and hitting .320+. That was a really good team, and the fact that we won 15-2, gave up three hits and had 14 ourselves, thrilled with what that team looked like tonight."

Ethan Petry, Kennedy Jones, Dalton Reeves and Cole Messina all cracked home runs for South Carolina (30-14), starting with Petry’s 16th blast of the season in the first inning. It was a two-run shot which immediately erased the two runs East Tennessee State (27-15) scored in the top half of the frame, and it was the last time South Carolina faced any serious danger all night.

By the time the first inning ended South Carolina had already doubled up the score, tacking on two more runs thanks to a Jones sacrifice fly and Messina scoring on the back end of a double steal attempt. Starting pitcher Jake McCoy muscled through one more inning in his first career start, turning it over to Tyler Dean with a 4-2 lead in the third inning.

Dean also picked up a scoreless frame before the offense went back to work, plating two runs on a Gavin Casas bases loaded knock. It opened up the floodgates just a crack, in time for an explosive eight-run fourth inning.

Jones, Reeves and Messina all hit towering home runs accounting for seven of the eight runs in the inning as East Tennessee State shuffled through three pitchers just searching for any answers. It produced another double-digit scoring performance for Kingston's new look all-offense lineup, making it 38 runs total in the last three games with two run-rule victories.

"I love it," Petry said on the new lineup. "I think it's a great lefty-righty lineup almost the whole way down. I feel like one through nine, there is not one hole. It is a scary lineup to ptich to. I feel like we take our walks, we hit for damage, and we have the table setter at the top. Austin Brinling has been amazing for us."

And perhaps most crucially of all in a midweek just over 48 hours out from another SEC series, the Gamecocks ended it early and saved the pitching. Chris Veach got an inning of work in after only throwing once in the previous 11 days, looking as dominant as you would expect with three outs on just nine pitches. Garrett Gainey followed suit with some seventh inning reps after only throwing eight pitches over the weekend against Kentucky, and ended the game early with three strikeouts in a sharp inning.

"You've got to get these guys in a rhythm" Kingston said on using Veach and Gainey. "We wanted to get them on smaller pitch counts but also get them back in a good rhythym, get some confidence."

South Carolina is now 11-1 in midweek games this season, with the final one coming next Tuesday at Winthrop. First, though, it will head to Columbia, Missouri for a three-game SEC series starting Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

“We're turning into what we thought we could be," Kingston said. 'And I just want to see that continue. I know I say that a lot, but we are improving, we are evolving, and that’s what you want to see out of the good teams at the end of the year.”

