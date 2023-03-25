GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Nov. 29, after her UCLA Bruins lost a valiant 73-64 game at South Carolina, Cori Close made a prediction.

“In March, usually it slows down,” she said, talking about her team’s run-and-gun style. “You’ve got to be able to grind it out with your defense and your halfcourt execution.”

Close got her rematch, and South Carolina did exactly that when it arrived.

South Carolina held UCLA to just 15 points in the first half, 28.8 percent shooting and completely smothered the Bruins in a 59-43 Sweet 16 victory at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

UCLA’s (27-10) leading scorer Charisma Osborne, who scored 24 in the first game against South Carolina and her career-high 36 in the second-round win over Oklahoma, had just two points at halftime and 14 in the game. Kiki Rice, the crafty guard who put 16 points on South Carolina (35-0) in the first game, had just three. Brea Beal and Zia Cooke had the two blanketed all day respectively, leading a tenacious defensive performance.

And while UCLA had its own tough defense, it had to deal with those same unmistakable, unavoidable truths everyone else has bumped into when matching up against the Gamecocks this year. South Carolina had more size, the size directly led to foul trouble and the foul trouble played into a depth advantage. The Bruins’ two biggest post defenders Emily Bessoir and Lina Sontag were both in foul trouble all afternoon, trading off who was in the game and having to tiptoe around the likes of Aliyah Boston, Kamilla Cardoso and Victaria Saxton inside.

That trio combined for 22 points and 21 rebounds against an overmatched frontcourt, one that needed to come up big for Close after South Carolina seized the backcourt advantage. But with every high-low lob to Cardoso, tough Saxton finish in traffic and simple, controlled play from Boston through the defense, the task got bigger. South Carolina never went on a run longer than 6-0 all game, but the lead never stopped growing.

Outside shots eventually started opening up, especially for Beal and Bree Hall. Beal hit her two triples in the first half — the only makes for South Carolina in a 2-for-11 outside shooting performance before the intermission — and Hall got going late with eight of her 10 points coming after halftime.

South Carolina is three wins away from a perfect season and one win away from its fifth trip to the Final Four in program history. That required win will need to come against another team the Gamecocks beat back in November, the No. 2 seeded Maryland Terrapins.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Monday night, with live coverage on ESPN.



