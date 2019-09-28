The Gamecocks finally ended their five-game losing streak to Kentucky, upending the Wildcats 24-7 nd ending a two-game losing skid in SEC play to keep bowl hopes alive.

One of the more mind-boggling losing streaks at South Carolina is officially over.

It wasn't pretty—there were almost as many punts (18) as points scored by the winning team (24) in Saturday's game—but South Carolina's defense dominated almost from start to finish in what is probably a palate cleanser win in the SEC East.

Also see: Full updates and analysis from Saturday's game

They'd hold Kentucky to just 212 yards of offense, pitching a shutout for the majority of the game; Kentucky's only points came on a touchdown run with 2:32 to play in the game.

South Carolina's defense didn't take its foot off the pedal, sacking Kentucky's Sawyer Smith four times and forcing two turnovers: an Ernest Jones interception and a forced fumble from Jahmar Brown recovered by Aaron Sterling.

Jones led the team with seven tackles and D.J. Wonnum notched a career-high with three sacks.

The offense, the Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2 SEC) did just enough, scoring on their first possession of the game before tacking on a field goal afterwards.

After Sterling's fumble, Rico Dowdle broke off a 30-yard touchdown run before leaving the game with an ankle injury. Tavien Feaster would put the nail in the coffin with less than eight minutes to play, bullying his way into the end zone from 19 yards out.

South Carolina rushed for 247 yards Saturday night, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and led by Feaster's 107.

Also see: Insider baseball scrimmage notes

Ryan Hilinski finished 15-for-27 with 140 yards with 133 of those coming in the first half. He only threw six times after halftime.

The win stops the bleeding on a tough stretch for South Carolina where it lost three of its first four games to open the year and gives the Gamecocks their first win over a Power 5 team since beating Ole Miss, a stretch of seven games.

Heading into the bye week, South Carolina's bowl hopes still have a pulse. They need just four wins over the final seven games to secure a spot in the postseason.