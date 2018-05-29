GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks got home from Hoover Friday and have spent the past few days relaxing and nursing injuries while gearing up for regional play.

South Carolina was bounced early from the SEC Tournament, but an earlier-than-expected exit could have been a positive thing for the Gamecocks heading into the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s been good to reset and rest up and for what’s to come,” Jonah Bride said. “Everyone’s getting treatment and resting. We’re just getting our bodies right for hopefully a long postseason.”

Also see: Insider report on Zacch Pickens, more on Josh Belk

The Gamecocks, who finished the season 12-6 over their last five series and SEC Tournament, have been nursing injuries the last month of the season.

TJ Hopkins is still day-to-day head coach Mark Kingston said Monday with the hope he’ll be able to be more than a defensive substitute during the NCAA Tournament.

Hunter Taylor’s playing through a back injury with Justin Row’s still hampered by a knee injury over the last half of SEC play.

They’ve spent this weekend working on those injuries while taking a deep breath after a long end to the regular season.

“I don’t think there’s a team in America that needed time off more than us,” Kingston said. “I think it’ll be good for us. The last few days have just been about recharging our batteries for the entire team.”

Also see: Get to know the other three teams in the ECU regional

The Gamecocks (33-24) got back to work Monday, hitting in the cages at Founders Park before weather forced them to field ground balls and throw in the indoor football facility.

It was the first time they’ve done that this season with plenty of high intensity games coming up.

They’ll start postseason play at 2 p.m. against No. 3-seeded Ohio State in another road environment. They’ve played their last six games away from home and will do it again this weekend.

“We’ve had our ups and downs and we’ve played in big crowds,” Madison Stokes said. “It’s not like we haven’t played in an environment like that before. We know what to expect going in there and we’re just going to bring our A-game.”

Also see: Jahmar Brown's coach: 'His best days are ahead'

South Carolina enters as one of the hottest teams in the country at 12-6 down the stretch and an 11-4 record over the last five SEC series, the best finish in over five years.

After starting the season 20-17 and a loss to Presbyterian they went on a deep run and have played themselves into a regional for the second time in three years, hopefully healthy and well rested.

“We responded the way our fans, the way our administration and the way Ray Tanner wants this team to respond,” Kingston said. “Really good, really quickly.”