The first step of the NCAA Tournament is complete, although it was a slightly wobbly one at times.

South Carolina missed 16 free throws, turned the ball over six times in the first 15 minutes and at one point missed 19 out of 21 shot attempts from the floor before ultimately overwhelming No. 16 seed Norfolk State 72-40 at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina (33-0) is now 11-0 under Dawn Staley in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, all coming in the last 11 tournaments.

Zia Cooke led the team in scoring with 11 points, but even she was unable to get her shot going for most of the afternoon with just a 3-of-12 day from the floor.

Norfolk State (26-7) led the nation in field goal defense in the regular season, and held true to its strengths for most of the afternoon. South Carolina rarely found a wide open look against what was mostly a 2-3 zone, constantly dealing with traffic inside that led to those early turnovers and a dozen overall. At one point early in the second quarter Staley even had to take a timeout in the middle of a mini-run for the Spartans, but her team responded with a quick 7-0 run to restore order.

"I thought we just tried to force things that weren't there," Staley said. "Or just tried to make a spectacular play rather than simplifying. It happened more than once, and I just felt like it was time to just let our players know that you don't want to give people opportunities. At halftime they had seven points off our turnovers and seven second-chance points."

Still, the sloppy play persisted well into the third quarter despite the big lead. Bad passes. Ugly, forced shot attempts in traffic. Missed free throw after missed free throw.South Carolina led by double-digits the whole way after the first quarter, but the lead was under 20 well into the second half in a game the Gamecocks were favored to win by 49.

The free throw shooting was an ever present struggle; seven of the eight South Carolina players who stepped up to the free throw line missed at least one. The unmistakable size and physicality advantage meant a high volume of free throw opportunities — South Carolina attempted 41 free throws compared to Norfolk State’s nine— but the misses left points on the board and only contributed to the day’s sloppiness.

Eventually the size and skill gap pulled through, but Staley knows how dangerous it is to rely on that with five more games still to win.

"I think we won the game with our talent," she said. "At the free throw line we weren't great, but we forced them to have to play us and our length. Obviously moving forward we can't rely on that, because we have a South Florida team that is going to fight and do what they need to do to get a win."

Sania Feagin came off the bench for the first time late in the third quarter and provided an immediate spark, scoring on her first three possessions as part of a 12-0 South Carolina run to end the third quarter. Feagin scored nine points in 13 minutes, her second straight year with a big performance in the first round of the NCAA Tournament after she scored 10 in last season’s tournament lid-lifter against Howard.

"Coach always said that no matter when your number is called, go out there and be ready," Feagin said. "I just went out there and did what I had to do."

All 14 Gamecocks hit the floor, including first-career March Madness action for freshmen Ashlyn Watkins, Talaysia Cooper and Chloe Kitts.

The Gamecocks will host No. 8 seed South Florida in the second round on Sunday after the Bulls overturned an 11-point deficit to beat Marquette 67-65 in overtime. Tip-off time and channel information will be announced later Friday night.



