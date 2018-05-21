GamecockCentral.com

Carmen Mlodzinski will get the ball to open postseason play, which starts Tuesday night against Missouri. After that, the starting pitching will be “TBA from there,” head coach Mark Kingston said.

South Carolina will start a true freshman in its single-elimination game to open the SEC Tournament, but after that the waters get a little murkier.

“He’s been the midweek starter,” the head coach said. “He’s had some ups and downs obviously, but we need him to have an up this week and we’ll evaluate as we go. If we need to get the bullpen out early, we’ll do that.”

Mlodzinski is 2-2 with a 4.87 ERA in four starts this season, most recently giving up five earned runs in 3.1 innings. The true freshman, with the majority of his innings coming in relief, is 2-5 this season with a 4.93 ERA.

If the Gamecocks beat the Tigers, which they did twice earlier this season, they’d advance to the double-elimination portion of the bracket against No. 4-seeded Arkansas on Wednesday.

At that point, the weekend rotation starting with Logan Chapman would be on six days rest. All three weekend starters have been getting some added treatment in case they are moved up a day in their treatment.

Kingston did say if he did move up his starters a day it would give them another day of rest before regional play starts.

“At this point, it’s staying in good condition, being in the training room and doing what you need to do from a prehab standpoint.”

The Gamecocks (32-22, 17-13 SEC) are all but a virtual lock for the NCAA Tournament after taking a series over Texas A&M, so the Gamecocks head into Hoover already a lock with their eye on keeping pitchers fresh still for next weekend.

“Every decision you make from this point, if you know you’re going to be in the NCAA Tournament you have to have some of that in mind. That being said, we want to win every game we play.”

The Gamecocks will play after the 5:30 p.m. EST game ends Tuesday night as they prepare for an SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament stretch.

“At the end of the day this program’s about playing well in the NCAA Tournament,” Kingston said. “So we want to make sure we’re doing that.”