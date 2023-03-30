The 2023 South Carolina Gamecocks became the first team in school history to reach the 7-0 mark in SEC play with their 6-3 win over Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field Thursday night. There are still glaring issues with strikeouts. 17 of them to be exact against a Bulldog pitching staff that entered the game with a team ERA near 15.00 in conference play. But the Gamecocks are off to the best 27-game start since 1975 at 25-2.

The Book of Eli: Chapter 1

Eli Jones aced his first career SEC start. He pitched four innings and allowed three hits, one walk, and only one run while striking out two. Jones gave way to James Hicks, who picked up his fourth win on the season. Hicks threw two innings and allowed a game-tying two-run home run, but he settled in during his second inning of work. Despite being up 6-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Mississippi State brought the tying run to the plate twice and the winning run once. With runners on the corners and no outs, Cade Austin induced a 4-3 double play to clear the bases. He then walked a batter and saw his defense squander a chance to end the game on a grounder to short and a low throw to first. With two on and the winning run at the plate, Austin took matters into his hands and struck out Bulldog #3 hitter Hunter Hines to end the ballgame.

Gamecock Foursome

South Carolina saw the foursome of Ethan Petry, Cole Messina, Michael Braswell, and Dylan Brewer deliver all of the Gamecocks hits, (nine) and RBIs. Down 1-0 in the top of the fourth, Dylan Brewer smacked a two-out RBI double to center field to tie the game. In the fifth, Carolina freshman sensation Ethan Petry drove a ball into the Left Field Lounge to put the Gamecocks up 2-1. It was Petry's 13th home run on the season. Later in the fifth, Michael Braswell hit his second double of the game down the right field line to plate Messina. With the score tied at three, Messina put the Gamecocks ahead for good by sending another souvenir into the Lounge. This one a two-run shot, his 10th of the season. That blast would put Carolina up for good. The Gamecocks added one more pivotal insurance run in the 9th inning when Brewer singled home Evan Stone.



Player of the Game: Dylan Brewer- 3-for-4, two RBIs, BB, SB.

Up Next