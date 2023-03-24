Mark Kingston had a gut feeling.

In the bottom of the ninth with his Gamecocks trailing 8-7 and the tying run on third base, he went to his bench.

His choice was Jonathan French, the Clemson transfer still looking for his first signature moment as a Gamecock.

"Just being in that moment was awesome," French said. "Having Coach King being able to trust me in that situation, it meant a lot for me."

He poked a 2-0 pitch into right field to score the tying run, and one pitch later Michael Braswell scored pinch runner Evan Stone scored from second base when his groundball in the hole turned into an error by Missouri shortstop Jose Colon to give South Carolina a thriling 9-8 win.

"French tonight was a gut feel," Kingston said. "Braswell at the end, we know he's our best contact guy in that moment where he could put the ball in play and give you a chance. French tonight, it was right-on-right, so there was no data that said he should be the guy there. But sometimes you just have to trust your gut, and I think that kid's a winner and he gives you a chance there."

Nothing could sum up the vibes behind South Carolina's (21-2, 4-0 SEC) start to SEC play than Kingston playing his gut at the ninth inning roulette table and hitting the jackpot.

Really, the fact he was even in position to make the call was indicitve of the different energy surrounding his team.

Missouri (17-4, 3-1 SEC) turned around an early 4-0 deficit to take an 8-5 lead into the bottom of the ninth with closer Zach Franklin on the mound. South Carolina had the heart of its lineup due up, but had only scored once since Will McGillis hit a second inning grand slam. Gavin Casas fell behind 0-2 in the count to lead off the inning. He worked a walk. Ethan Petry swung through a 1-2 pitch with one out, but he hustled into first base to reach on a dropped third strike after the ball kicked away in the dirty. Talmadge LeCroy got on base via hit-by-pitch, getting on base the hard way for the 11th time this year.

And like Casas, after going down 0-2 in the count, Caleb Denny worked the count full with the bases loaded. He did what everyone else in front of him had, just finding a way to keep the game alive. He dropped a two-run single into right field to cut the deficit to 8-7, enough to pass the baton to French.

"We don't panic when there's pressure," Denny said. "One of Kingston's saying is 'no panic' and I think that's true for this team. We just attack every pitch whether we're winning, it's 0-0 or we're losing. We just attack every pitch with everything we have."

Those ninth inning heroics were only necessary after a jagged, mostly frustrating night. Staff ace Will Sanders issued his career-high in walks (six) and tied his career-high for earned runs allowed (five). Missouri third baseman Luke Mann hit three home runs for six RBIs, two of them off Sanders to help erase the early 4-0 hole. Regular Sunday reliever James Hicks had to come into the game in the fourth inning on Friday to put out the fire.

McGillis left the game in the fourth inning after getitng hit in the arm by a pitch, with Kingston said post-game the team will have an update tomorrow after conducting X-rays Friday. Tigers' reliever Yorik Maltrud allowed just two hits and 3 ⅓ innings of scoreless relief, recording eight of his 10 outs on strikeouts against a befuddled lineup.

It had every telltale sign to be a night of missed opportunities, one where South Carolina started the night 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Every sign except for the final one, a final out.

"I'm surprised I still have a voice," Kingston said. "We just battled. That's what you do. You just battle, and you hope at some point a ball finds a hole, a ball bloops in. If you give yourself a chance, you have a chance."

After Braylen Wimmer grounded out to end the eighth inning, a noticable stream of fans could be seen heading out of Founders Park from all sides. What started as a sellout crowd of 8,242 was thinning out with the Gamecocks down to their final three outs. But enough of the stands were full to create bedlam after Stone scored the running run, the type of moment that crystallizes positive momentum and helps validate six weeks of good baseball. The sort of moment French transfered to South Carolina for to begin with.

"The overall atmosphere at this place is freaking crazy," French said talking about the fans. "I was on the other side with Sight [Josiah Sightler] hit that homer last year and it was jumping, but I think it was a little bit louder today after Braswell's walk-off."

Maybe they had a gut feeling.

