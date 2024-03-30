Despite a frustrating weekend for the #18 South Carolina Gamecocks, taking one win away from their road series at #16 Alabama was still an important benchmark, especially after a miserable Thursday and Friday at the plate with runners in scoring position. In fact, prior to the top of the 7th inning today, the Gamecocks were just 1-28 with RISP on the series, but that all changed in a pivotal stretch for South Carolina in a 5-run 7th on Saturday.

Cole Messina stepped up with the bases loaded and ripped a 2 RBI double down the LF line, and Ethan Petry mirrored him with a 2-run double near the same spot to finally put South Carolina over the top in this one, and jump starting the majority of the offensive output for the Gamecocks' 9-8 win.

In general, South Carolina put together a 4-9 (.444) Saturday with runners in scoring position, a vast improvement over the first two games of the series, and something they'll have to figure out how to be more consistent with to earn more SEC wins down the stretch.

Freshman Tyler Pitzer put together a solid start today, giving up just 5 hits in 4 innings, but unfortunately, 3 of those were solo home runs, allowing the Crimson Tide to build a 4-0 lead through 4 innings before Ty Good came in with a lights out relief effort. Pitching 3.0 innings and giving up just 1 hit and striking out 4 batters to set the table for Garrett Gainey who pitched the final 2 innings and got to the last out before Bama furiously surged with a 2 RBI triple from Gage Miller and an RBI single from TJ McCants to pull the deficit back within one run. That led to Chris Veach being brought in to close things out with the winning run at the plate for the Tide. Veach gave up 1 hit and 1 walk, but the game ended on a heads-up play by Talmadge Lecroy who threw out McCants at 3rd after he over ran the bag with some aggressive base running.

While you obviously will need to get some SEC series wins on the road this season to reach the post-season hosting goals that you want, the early season has proven that it's tough for any team to win on the road in the SEC, and a 1-2 series at a ranked team won't totally sink your season, though some of the same old problems we've seen all year for South Carolina certainly cropped up in this one.

Next up: The Gamecocks will have a midweek matchup vs. Georgia Southern at Founder's Park on Wednesday at 7 pm EST before another SEC series at home vs. Texas A&M next weekend.