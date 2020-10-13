The Gamecocks played a handful of different linemen at both tackle spots in a blowout 41-7 win over Vanderbilt and are still evaluating that spot entering Week 4.

One of the biggest lingering questions through three games for South Carolina’s offense is at the right tackle position, and Saturday gave the Gamecocks a chance to see a few different options.

“We were able to play 13 or 14 offensive linemen in the game, which is great. We’re still going to continue to find our best five in that situation whether it be moving Dylan (Wonnum) back and giving Jazston (Turnetine) an opportunity at left tackle. Jakai (Moore) is certainly going to be in that conversation, Vershon Lee as well with Jaylen Nichols. We’ll continue to work to get our best five.”

Wonnum has started every game this year at left tackle while Vershon Lee started at right against the Commodores but was replaced a series in by Jakai Moore, who started the first two games.

Lee came back in later at right tackle when the game was in hand, but the biggest debut was Turnetine, who played his first offensive snaps Saturday.

Turnetine, who many expected to take over at left tackle at the beginning season, played 13 snaps and finished with a 69.1 overall grade.

The massive 6-foot-7, 330-pound tackle could get his opportunity to play left tackle this week after what Muschamp thought was a good performance.

“I think Jazston played well when he was in there. Vershon started the game and gave up a little pressure, especially the first play, but he’s going to be a really good player for us,” Muschamp said. “Jakai Moore came in and played well. We’re still searching for where we go from there.”

The Gamecocks offensive line has been up and down this year, plowing the way for the SEC’s fifth-best rushing attack but allowing 10 sacks, the highest total in the conference.

After giving up four in their first two games the Gamecocks gave up two in the first quarter against Vandy before not allowing any more the remainder of the game.

“I think without me having it in front of me I want to say two yesterday where one was more of a coverage one where they did a good job and they did a good job collapsing the pocket. We got beat inside in a one-on-one situation where the protection was turned the other way on a tough matchup in another situation,” Muschamp said. “I think it’s been on all three levels as far as that’s concerned.”

Whoever starts at tackle—right or left—when the Gamecocks kick off against Auburn Saturday (noon, ESPN) he’ll be tasked with figuring out a way to pave the way in the run game and protecting Collin Hill.

That starts with having good line play and good production on early downs.

“We have to do a better job protecting and not having the negative plays. In those situations a lot of those have been obvious passing downs on third and long where guys are teeing off and we have further route combinations where he’s holding onto the ball longer based on the route concept we have on,” Muschamp said. “There’s no question we need to be firmer in our protection and that started with the first play yesterday afternoon. We need to be better.”