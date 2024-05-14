Everything starts with the tip of the sword, and South Carolina baseball has been trying to find a sharper edge for weeks.

With one series to go in the regular season, the Gamecocks have less of their starting pitching rotation figured out than maybe at any point all year. South Carolina still has not had a quality start — an outing where the starting pitcher went at least six innings with no more than three earned runs allowed — all month, and has only had one starting pitcher make it past the third inning in eight May games.

The challenge gets even steeper this weekend, with South Carolina traveling to face No. 1 Tennessee in Lindsey Nelson Stadium, a ballpark known as a launching pad for hitters and a lineup with the thunder to exploit such a reputation.

“It’s power, there’s no question,” Mark Kingston said about what stands out for Tennessee. “They’ve got five guys that have double-digit homers, and you look at the stats, they have five guys within striking distance of getting to 20 by the end of the season. It’s a power team; they’ve been a power team for quite some time now.”

Last weekend the bottom fell out for a struggling pitching staff, particularly in the home run department. Georgia’s loaded offense cranked 11 home runs in three games against a South Carolina rotation with no answers, dropping the Gamecocks to a dismal 6.80 staff ERA from starting pitchers in SEC games and a 6.32 ERA overall in the league.

Among the lengthy list of issues — and arguably at the top — has been a struggling Eli Jones. The unquestioned staff ace started the year in sharp early in the year going at least five innings in all but one of his first six SEC starts and only allowing more than three runs once. But his last three outings have been significant steps backwards, going just 9 ⅓ total innings with 16 earned runs allowed against Kentucky, Missouri and Georgia.

For most of the year, he was the one arm Kingston and pitching coach Matt Williams could count on for length. Now, even for him, it has been a struggle.

“At this point in the season a lot of minor changes happen to your body, happen to pitch grips, happen to all sorts of things,” Jones said. “Obviously in the last three weeks it hasn’t been great, but we’re working on some things and trying to find what’s going on. We think we’re on to a little bit of something; we’ll see. Obviously, everything changes when a hitter gets in there.”

Jones has been the game two starter the last four weekends, an idea originating from Kingston’s belief the starter with the most length should pitch the middle game of the series. A piggyback of Roman Kimball and Ty Good has been in the game one spot for those four weeks and worked with mixed results, but fell apart against Georgia when Kimball only recorded one out.

Garrett Gainey’s inclusion in the rotation yielded some success with 5 ⅔ strong innings Saturday, opening up some possibilities for a further rotation shake-up.

Kingston did not reveal his weekend rotation plans for the Knoxville trip, but hinted on Saturday Gainey would stay in the mix.

“I think number one is they’ve got to know we have their back,” he said. “Confidence is such a big part of success, so they need to know we have their back even if we change their role. It doesn’t mean we don’t believe in you, it just means that we think this might be a better role for the team and for you right now.”

Game one of the series is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN+.

***************************************************************************

Want 2 months free on your Rivals subscription? Refer a friend and they'll get 50% off their first year while you get 2 months free, and the best part? You can do it as many times as you want. Just use your custom referral link on your subscriptions page (linked above).