Now, the Gamecocks inconsistent secondary will face one of its biggest tests of the season going down to Ole Miss Saturday.

Seven games in, whether it is injuries or miscommunications or anything else, the feeling hasn’t changed.

Coming into the season, Will Muschamp was concerned with the safety position.

“I think they have to rise to the opportunity sitting in front of them. There’s some really good players,” Will Muschamp said. “They have to continue to improve. I think there’s been some improvements, especially some young players. We need to come on.”

It’s been a revolving door at the safety spot all season with six different players taking snaps at one of the two safety spots.

Graduate transfers J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey were expected to be immediate help on the back end but injuries have derailed their seasons so far with neither playing the better part of the last month.

That leaves four players to take the bulk of the reps at safety and the Gamecocks have really focused on three guys.

Jamyest Williams and Steven Montac have started the last three games with R.J. Roderick playing significant snaps as well. Javon Charleston has played some as well.

It’s a relatively young group with Roderick a true freshman and Williams in his first year playing the position at the college level, so miscommunications and breakdowns are going to happen.

The problem is the play has been far too inconsistent for the staff’s liking.

“We’re not comfortable at all,” Muschamp said. “We’re trying to find the best combination of guys that can be productive for us, and that’s where we are right now. There’s been too many inconsistencies with where we are.”

The depleted secondary will now have to go up against one of the best passing attacks in the SEC with the conference’s leading passer in Jordan Ta’amu and potential first round pick A.J. Brown, who is second in the SEC in receiving yards per game (100.6) and has five touchdowns on the year.

One solution to stopping it could be playing Roderick more, a freshman that’s seen his snap count skyrocket in recent weeks and played a season-high 46 against Tennessee.

He also had his best overall (67.7) and coverage grades (65.6) against the Vols and could be a bigger option moving forward alongside either Williams or Montac.

“He brings that presence in the back end. RJ, he comes up and hits and that’s something you like to see on the back end,” Bryson Allen-Williams said. “He’s going to come downhill. He’s a freshman and has a long way to go, too, but I tell him he’s got the potential to be a great one if he continues to work. He’s a humble guy.”

South Carolina has at least five more games left this season, six if they can muster two more wins and get to a bowl game.

That’s five more games to hopefully get everyone healthy—Ibe (knee) and Harvey (concussion) are both out again this week—and get the safety position to where the staff wants it to be.

“We’re just not there,” Muschamp said. “The injuries have been frustrating but we need to be more productive at the position. We need to be more dependable in our communication ability. It’s been frustrating, but it is what it is. It’s what we got so we’ll go with it.”