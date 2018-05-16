GamecockCentral.com

Maybe the Gamecocks will get a chance at revenge after all.

In Baseball America's latest NCAA Tournament projections, the Gamecocks are predicted to be a No. 2 seed in the Clemson regional hosted by their in-state rival Clemson Tigers.

South Carolina would be the second seed in the regional playing No. 3 UNC Greensboro and would play either host Clemson or No. 4 seeded Yale in the next round.

The Tigers, predicted by Baseball America as the No. 8 national seed, took two of three this year from South Carolina, needing a walk-off triple in game three to do it.

The Gamecocks haven't played UNC Greensboro this season but did open the 2017 campaign with them, winning the first two games of the series.

If they were to advance out of the regional, the Gamecocks would face the winner of the Tallahassee regional, hosted by Florida State.

This comes a day after D1Baseball had the Gamecocks as the No. 2 seed in the Duke regional.

Full projections

Clemson Regional

1. Clemson (8)

2. South Carolina

3. UNC Greensboro

4. Yale

Tallahassee Regional

1. Florida State (9)

2. Tennessee Tech

3. Florida Atlantic

4. Navy