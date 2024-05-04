Things turned ugly immediately, and never improved for South Carolina baseball.

The Gamecocks fell 8-3 in game two of their series at Missouri, giving the Tigers their first SEC win by more than one run in 23 games this year and setting up a crucial series rubber game tomorrow.

For the second week in a row, staff ace Eli Jones struggled. He surrendered five runs and only recorded eight outs to follow up last week’s start where he could not hold a 6-1 lead against Kentucky. He immediately fell in an early hole when Missouri’s (21-27, 7-16 SEC) Brock Daniels led the game off with a double and scored on Trevor Austin’s single to give the home team the lead just nine pitches in.

Austin advanced to second on a Kennedy Jones error in left, and eventually scored himself on a Mateo Serna RBI single.

But far worse was to come defensively.

WIth the bases loaded and two down in a still manageable 2-0 deficit, Jones induced a grounder to the right side from Drew Culbertson. Miscommunication on the right side of the infield between Ethan Petry and Parker Noland meant nobody was there to cover first base, and a hustling Jones could not make it over in time. Two runs scored on the dribble, a catastrophic mistake not technically scored an error but absolutely holding the same weight.

And from there, everything flatlined. Missouri starter Javyn Pimental only threw 15 pitches before an injury ended his day prematurely. He gave way to Carter Rustad, who had his way with the Gamecocks. South Carolina (31-15, 12-11 SEC) left the bases loaded in the first inning and only mustered three runs off five hits against Rustad across 6 ⅔ innings, snapping the streak of four consecutive games scoring double-digit runs.

Cole Messina and Gavin Casas dented Rustad with RBI hits in the sixth inning and Blake Jackson homered in the seventh, but a Casas throwing error prior had led to another Missouri run and Jackson Lovich’s two-run triple off Matthew Becker in the fourth eliminated any hopes of a comeback.

By the time South Carolina broke the scoring seal it already trailed 7-0, leaving Tyler Pitzer and Parker Marlatt to mop up the remaining innings on the mound and save at least a little bit of his team’s bullpen for tomorrow’s rubber game.

Mark Kingston has not officially named a starter for tomorrow, but Dylan Eskew is expected to take the ball after 6 ⅓ shutout innings last Sunday. Rustad started last week’s series finale for the Tigers, who have also not named a starting pitcher yet.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET.

****************************************************************************

Want 2 months free on your Rivals subscription? Refer a friend and they'll get 50% off their first year while you get 2 months free, and the best part? You can do it as many times as you want. Just use your custom referral link on your subscriptions page (linked above).