I'm probably beginning to sound like a broken record, and maybe I'm just being a negative Nancy. Let's be honest, no matter what, this series had little upside for the Gamecocks after the two disappointing losses vs. Clemson last weekend, and the next true test won't come until SEC play begins.

South Carolina pulled off the series win today vs. the Longwood Lancers today with a 10-2 win, but there's a key stat that continues to plague the Gamecocks, despite eventually overpowering an inferior opponent today. Of course, I'm talking about the hitting percentage with runners in scoring position. South Carolina left 13 runners on base this afternoon, despite the lofty score. The Gamecocks ultimately ended at a respectable 3-15 (.200) on the day, but only had 1 such hit before the bottom of the 8th inning.

Compound that with some concerning struggles on the mound for the usually dominant, Roman Kimball, stats, and there's a path for a cynical look at the stat sheet despite the win. That's not always fair though, instead let's look at the positives/

There's plenty of room for optimism for the Gamecocks on a dreary Saturday afternoon. Cole Messina continued his resurgence today with 2 home runs, a solo shot in the 3rd inning, and a 2 run smash in the 6th to lead the Gamecocks' offensive efforts today. That makes it 3 home runs for Messina in the weekend series thus far.

Chris Veach, who came in with 1 out and the bases loaded following Kimball's shaky outing, struck out back-to-back batters on the way to an absolutely dominant performance where he struck out seven batters on just nine batters faced. Once Veach entered, any threat of a Lancer upset quickly disappeared.

The Gamecock bats took a bit to get going, but they did score 9 runs in the final 3 frames of this one, and the clutch hitting came around in a much more discernable way as the afternoon wore on. There is still a justified belief that this roster is full of offensive firepower, it just hasn't fully woken up yet. Perhaps the series this weekend is a good jumping-off point for those signs of life.



