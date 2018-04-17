GamecockCentral.com

After a heartbreaking series loss to Arkansas that featured two shutouts in a chilly Saturday double-header, South Carolina was back on the diamond looking for an offensive spark.

Unfortunately for the Gamecocks (20-17), the poor offensive showing would continue Tuesday in a 7-4 loss to 13-26 Presbyterian.

Freshman Carmen Mlodzinski started on the mound for the Gamecocks for the second straight midweek contest, going five-plus innings and giving up four runs on six hits.

Against a Presbyterian pitching staff with an ERA of 6.25, the performance should have been enough to earn Mlodzinski his second career win, but the freshman was hung out to dry.

Although the Gamecock defense wasn’t charged with any errors, it certainly didn’t save any runs either. When T.J. Shook relieved Mlodzinski, he allowed two unearned runs after a passed ball on a third strike in the sixth inning.

Shook would also allow a run after walking the number nine hitter in the lineup with the bases loaded.

Over nine innings, Presbyterian strung together nine hits, with RBIs by six different players.

South Carolina on the other hand had relatively little plate discipline. Despite facing a Presbyterian pitching staff that threw strikes on under 60 percent of its pitches, the Gamecock batters struggled to work counts and flew out 17 times.

Mark Kingston was brief after the game.

“We need to be better,” Kingston said. “Period. We should not lose these games.”

The Gamecocks struck for three runs in the third inning on LT Tolbert’s 2-RBI triple and Jacob Olson’s double. The offense then went dormant again, managing just two hits across the next three innings.

In the seventh inning, South Carolina began to work counts more often, getting deeper into at-bats. However, aside from working a few walks, the Gamecock batters looked lost at the plate. Five of the last eight batters struck out.

South Carolina looked like it might mount a comeback in the seventh inning. Carlos Cortes walked on five pitches, then Madison Stokes skied the first pitch to center for out one. Jonah Bride worked a 7-pitch walk and Tolbert singled in Cortes to cut the Blue Hose lead to two. With one out and runners on first and second though, Kingston pinch hit Matt Williams for Justin Row.

At the time it seemed like a controversial decision

Row, a .338 hitter, came into the game as the team’s hottest hitter and had already walked twice. With Row’s .474 batting average with runners in scoring position, it seemed like the perfect opportunity for South Carolina to shake the hitting demons.

But Kingston revealed after the game that Row, who missed several games earlier this season after injuring his knee against Tennessee, had reinjured the same knee and was unavailable.

WIlliams, like many of his teammates, popped up to left. Olson then struck out to end the inning.

The Gamecocks never threatened again, and fell, 7-4.

Late in the game though, T.J. Hopkins came in as a defensive replacement for the first time in nearly a month. He hit in the bottom of the eighth and was hit by a pitch.

It was one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise forgettable game.