GamecockCentral.com

The NCAA announced this morning (Tuesday, June 5) that the Fayetteville Super Regional between the University of South Carolina baseball team and Arkansas will begin on Saturday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. EDT and be televised on ESPN2.

Game two of the series will be on Sunday, June 10 at 3 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

The if necessary third game on Monday, June 11 will be played at 7 p.m. EDT and televised on ESPN.

Carolina is coming off winning the Greenville Regional with an 8-4 victory over UNC Wilmington.

2018 FAYETTEVILLE SUPER REGIONAL

Game 1 – Saturday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2 – Sunday, June 10 at 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3 -Monday, June 11 at 7 p.m.(ESPN)

**if necessary

All times Eastern

FROM USC MEDIA RELATIONS

