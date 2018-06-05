GamecockCentral.com

Gamecocks Super Regional schedule set
The NCAA announced this morning (Tuesday, June 5) that the Fayetteville Super Regional between the University of South Carolina baseball team and Arkansas will begin on Saturday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. EDT and be televised on ESPN2.
Game two of the series will be on Sunday, June 10 at 3 p.m. EDT on ESPN.
The if necessary third game on Monday, June 11 will be played at 7 p.m. EDT and televised on ESPN.
Carolina is coming off winning the Greenville Regional with an 8-4 victory over UNC Wilmington.
2018 FAYETTEVILLE SUPER REGIONAL
Game 1 – Saturday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 2 – Sunday, June 10 at 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3 -Monday, June 11 at 7 p.m.(ESPN)
**if necessary
All times Eastern
FROM USC MEDIA RELATIONS
*** Not a subscriber? Get complete, in-depth coverage on your Gamecocks by subscribing to Gamecock Central today! ***