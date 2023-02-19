



In one possession, the undefeated season hung in the balance.

Ole Miss battled all day against South Carolina, trading blows with the top-ranked Gamecocks in front of a record crowd to see a women’s basketball SEC game in Oxford. And with the shot clock turned off and the game tied 55-55, Ole Miss had a chance to walk the game off and snap South Carolina’s 32-game winning streak.

But as has been the case all season, the Gamecocks won with their defense.

South Carolina forced a turnover to send the game to overtime, then won the extra session 9-2 to escape Oxford with a 64-57 win in the penultimate road game of the regular season. The Gamecocks are now just one win away from clinching the SEC regular season championship, a milestone they will have a chance to reach on Thursday night at Tennessee.

Just like at the end of regulation, defense was the key in overtime. South Carolina (27-0, 14-0 SEC) forced tough looks all throughout the period, and Ole Miss (20-7, 9-5 SEC) could not re-capture the magic from regulation with just a 1-for-7 shooting performance in overtime.

Zia Cooke bookended the overtime with scores, a fitting way for her to cap off a day where she added another 24 points to her team-leading total. She was the only Gamecock who could consistently score for large portions of the game against a tough Ole Miss defense.

South Carolina turned the ball over 15 times and shot just 37.7 percent from the floor. The problem reached its apex down the stretch when South Carolina missed nine of its final 10 shots from the floor, opening the door for Ole Miss to get back into the game after it trailed by six late. Ole Miss took its first lead of the second half with 1:20 left when Angel Baker — who led the team in scoring with 17 — hit a jumper from the left elbow. The home team even had a chance to extend the lead after Aliyah Boston missed two free throws, but South Carolina bowed up with a stop and Boston was fouled on the rebound attempt.

She missed her third consecutive free throw just moments later, but did knock down the second one to tie the score with 30 seconds. It gave Ole Miss a chance to walk the game off in similar fashion to how South Carolina suffered its only two losses last season against Missouri and Kentucky.

But on the last possession of the game, Boston stood her ground and forced a turnover on the baseline, giving her team a lifeline in the form of five extra minutes. And that was all the Gamecocks needed to take over and keep the march towards perfection alive with just two more regular season hurdles to clear.

“I think we did a better job of getting our bigs the ball and they scored,” Dawn Staley said about the offensive execution in overtime. “I thought we rebounded pretty good. I thought we just were calculated in where we wanted the ball to go, and our posts game through”

South Carolina will have two chances to clinch the SEC regular season championship and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, needing just one more win to secure both accolades. The first opportunity will come on Thursday night in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers.



