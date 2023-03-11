A day of plate patience and opportunism paid off for South Carolina all afternoon against Bethune-Cookman. Across both games of its series-ending doubleheader the Gamecocks drew 13 walks, were hit by five pitches and benefited from six errors contributing to four runs in game one and seven in game two as South Carolina swept both the doubleheader and the series with 8-4 and 10-3 wins at Founders Park.

South Carolina (16-1) cleaned up a 11-1 record on its four weekend non-conference series, and is still a perfect 14-0 at home this season with conference play on the horizon. Saturday’s doubleheader — scheduled on Friday in an effort to get ahead of expected rain on Sunday — featured two games striking similar themes, starting with some small ball offense starting game one.

The Gamecocks scored their first four runs of the game with just one extra base hit, and even that was a fortunate double when Bethune-Cookman (8-8) center fielder Jason Hodges lost a ball in the sun and turned what should have been a routine flyout into a double. South Carolina turned that into a two-run inning, then turned two walks into another two runs in the third inning when Ethan Petry knocked both of them home with an RBI hit.

Starting pitcher Noah Hall did have his toughest outing of the season from a command standpoint, walking five batters over five rocky innings. His day sputtered quickly in the fifth inning for the second consecutive week when he walked three straight batters and allowed two of them to score on a Boris Peña RBI single.

But 4-3 in the fifth inning of game one was the closest the Wildcats came to pulling an upset all day.

James Hicks shut the door in relief for South Carolina, allowing two runs in four innings of steady relief while his offense handled the rest. Once again opportunism was the name of the game in the fifth when three different Bethune-Cookman players committed errors on three separate plays all leading directly to runs. The streak of hitting at least one home run in every home game nearly ended without one in the first seven innings, but Braylen Wimmer put an exclamation point on proceedings with a solo blast out to left field in the eighth inning.

And if game one was all about death by a thousand cuts, game two turned around on one big blow.

With the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning, Caleb Denny came to the plate with the bases loaded after two hit batters and a walk. He was still in the middle of an extended slump, 4-for-30 at the plate since the start of the Clemson series and hitless for the weekend. Daniel Gaviria was on the mound, a soft-tossing right-hander riding a streak of 18 consecutive scoreless innings.

And in one swing, Denny ended that streak, put the game away early and let out all of his frustration.

He ripped a 426-foot grand slam out to right field, a no-doubt bomb followed by a bat flip and a yell as he rounded first base.

\That set South Carolina on course for another blowout win and the 10th time already this year scoring double-digit runs. Talmadge LeCroy added two RBIs and three sacrifice flies from Gavin Casas, Cole Messina and Petry provided the late runs. But the story of game two was Jack Mahoney, who followed up his shortest outing of his season so far last Sunday with the second-longest of his career.

Mahoney completed six innings for the first time since before his Tommy John surgery, striking out nine batters in the process and only allowing two runs. Those strikeouts were coming of the looking variety in particular, as he froze batters with two strikes for five of his first six punchouts. At one point he was in such a groove where he struck out six out of eight batters and he only allowed two extra base hits the entirety of his outing.

He pitched out of his two trouble spots in the game well, striking out two batters to end the second inning after giving up a run and doing the same in the fifth inning with a great play by Wimmer at shortstop retiring the side and stranding a runner at third.

Eli Jerzembeck, Chris Veach, Jackson Phipps and Nick Proctor finished out the evening in relief with seven strikeouts over the final three innings to secure another win for Mahoney.



