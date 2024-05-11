Out go the brooms, out go the hosting chances, and maybe out goes a lot more.

South Carolina baseball coughed up a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning and a 6-4 lead in the eighth inning of its home finale against Georgia, dropping it by a 14-6 score to confirm getting swept at home for the first time since 2019.

"We've got a lot of talented guys, but they've given us ups and downs," Mark Kingston said about the pitching. "The trick is trying to figure out which one you're going to get on any given day, and that's what makes it hard. When you have more consistency it's easier to lay out how the pieces fit together. When there's inconsistency, it makes it harder."

Logan Jordan’s pinch hit grand slam off Connor McCreery in the eighth inning broke a 6-6 tie and sent South Carolina (33-18, 13-14 SEC) fans streaming for the exits early for the third consecutive day. He was the third pitcher of the inning, a frame which started with Georgia (38-12, 16-11 SEC) actually trailing by two runs after an Ethan Petry two-run double gave the Gamecocks the lead in the frame prior.

But Dylan Eskew allowed a walk and a double, ending his day after only one out recorded. Matthew Becker followed with a groundout, wild pitch, single and a walk, which meant he could only get through one out. And after an intentional walk to slugger Charlie Condon loaded the bases for the pinch hitter Jordan.

McCreery entered less than 24 hours after he only recorded one out and allowed three runs with two wild pitches in a tumultuous Friday outing. His second pitch ended up in the left field bullpen.

"It was a pretty easy decision for us," Kingston said. "The results were not what anybody wanted, but the decision was very easy. Becker was in there to face the lefty [Dylan] Goldstein coming because Jordan hits righties at a .212 clip, so it was very easy to go from the lefty to the righty there."

It all wasted a brilliant start by Garrett Gainey, who toed the rubber to open a game for the first time all season. It was a risk from Kingston, but one built off the back of having no other options after two straight weekends of poor starting pitching.

Gainey carried the game all the way into the sixth inning, allowing only two earned runs and striking out seven batters and only issuing one walk in a refreshing display of starting prowess from the Gamecocks.

It was the one bright spot of possibly the worst weekend of the Kingston era.

"Garrett Gainey showed them that you can get those guys out if you make your pitches," Kingston said. "We just didn't make pitches as much when he came out of the game."

Chris Veach held down the fort to at least keep the score tied after Georgia loaded the bases and threatened to break it open right there, but it only delayed the inevitable.

The regular season ends at No. 1 Tennessee next weekend, and whatever can be mustered out of the SEC Tournament will follow before a regional.

"This is a gut punch this weekend," Kingston said. "And our guys have to learn how to handle it and respond properly to it."

But at this point, much like the stands down the stretch, it feels like there is next to nothing left.

