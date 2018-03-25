GamecockCentral.com

It's the fifth-straight loss, tying the longest losing streak over the last 10 seasons, and the Gamecocks' (13-11, 1-5 SEC) first sweep since 2015 and caps an 0-4 week.

Both of those things changed Sunday as the Gamecocks were swept, dropping Sunday's game 3-0.

ATHENS, GA.—It'd been a while, almost three years since South Carolina was swept in an SEC series and six since Georgia swept an SEC home series.

“It was a really difficult week for us," Jonah Bride, who went 1-for-4 Sunday, said. "Each year every team hits a bump in the road. For us we have to continue to fight; we’re playing hard out there. I promise you we’re not going to give up until you tell us we can’t play anymore.”

The 1-5 start in conference play is also the worst since 2012 when they started 1-5 and finished 18-11 on the year.

It was statistically the worst game of the season for South Carolina's offense. They'd tie a season-low with four hits and were shutout for the first time since the last game of the season last year, an 11-0 loss to LSU in the SEC Tournament.

Pitching for both teams, along with frigid temperatures, held the offenses for both clubs in check the majority of the game, with just three runs and seven hits combined.

“This was a tough day to hit, for both teams clearly," head coach Mark Kingston said. "There’s seven hits for both teams, so it’s clearly a tough day to hit from a weather standpoint, a wind standpoint. We have to find a way to scratch runs out and we didn’t go about doing that.”

The difference in the game was free passes, which would come back to haunt starter Ridge Chapman.

After walking the leadoff hitter in the fourth inning, Chapman gave up a wild pitch and RBI double to open the scoring before a sacrifice fly scored another run.

Georgia would only score in one more inning, getting a sacrifice fly in the seventh to pad its lead off Eddy Demurias.

As a staff, the Gamecocks gave up six walks compared to Georgia's four.

"We gave up three hits, and the defense was really good. They played better," Kingston said. "They found a way to get three runs on the board with only three hits and we didn’t make any errors to help them but we did help them with walks and a couple of wild pitches. That's the difference in the ballgame.”

Chapman's day was finished after 4.1 innings, giving up two runs on just one hit and walking five.

The start comes two weeks after Chapman (1-2, 3.76 ERA) changed his mechanics with pitching coach Skylar Meade and it's worked for the most part, Kingston said. In his last two starts he's given up just five runs on four hits in 8.1 innings.

"He pitched into the fifth inning today and gave up one hit. Ridge was good enough to help us win today. No doubt about that," Kingston said. "If Ridge pitches like that and we give up three runs in the game on three hits we should be able to win that game."

The Gamecocks were able to get men on base, five through the first four innings, but couldn't get the big hit at the right time to drive those runs in. They'd hit 1-for-12 with runners on and were hitless with runners in scoring position.

They'd ultimately leave nine on base in Sunday's series finale and had just two hits in the last six innings.

Sunday's performance capped an offensive struggle of a weekend. After a five-run third inning in Friday's loss, the Gamecocks put up three runs on 14 hits in the last 24 innings of the weekend.

“We got to string hits together and be able to execute," Bride said. "We hit a couple balls hard but that doesn’t do it. We have to continue to work and get back to practice tomorrow with an edge on our shoulder.”

Pivotal moment: South Carolina would get back-to-back singles with two outs in the eighth. Hunter Taylor, representing the tying run, stepped to the plate but grounded out to end what could have been a late-inning rally.

Up next: South Carolina returns home for a 7 p.m. first pitch against Davidson on Tuesday before starting a three-game series with Tennessee Thursday.