GamecockCentral.com

Pitching was the story in both games as Adam Hill and Cody Morris had solid outings. Hill struck out five in five innings, allowing three hits and two runs. Morris struck out four in five innings, allowing just three hits and an unearned run.

The University of South Carolina baseball team dropped a pair in a doubleheader against No. 3 Arkansas, 2-0 and 3-0, at Baum Stadium. Both games were seven inning contests.

"It's cold and the wind's blowing mostly in makes it hard on the hitters," Mark Kingston told reporters Saturday. "But there's no excuses. both teams are better offensively than what they showed today."

Carson Shaddy hit his eighth home run of the season in the bottom of the second inning of game one, giving the Razorbacks the only run they needed. Arkansas added insurance in the sixth as Shaddy scored on a wild pitch for the final 2-0 score.

Justin Row broke up a perfect game from Kacey Murphy in the top of the seventh with a leadoff single.

Arkansas struck first in game two, as Heston Kjerstad singled to center, scoring Luke Bonfield and giving the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead in the first. Then in the sixth, Shaddy hit his second home run of the day, a two-run home run to left to make it 3-0 Razorbacks.

Justin Row had three of Carolina’s four hits on the day.

"Pitching dominated the day on both sides," Kingston said. "They got a couple more hits that were the difference in the game."