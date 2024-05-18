KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When it’s not one thing, it’s another.

On an afternoon where South Carolina actually found some better pitching early in the game, the defense fell apart at Lindsey Nelson Stadium and the Gamecocks concluded the regular season with a 4-1 defeat against No. 1 Tennessee, the sixth consecutive defeat.

South Carolina (33-21, 13-17 SEC) only trailed 1-0 heading into the fifth inning after Dylan Eskew and Matthew Becker patched together some solid work to stay in the game, but the third time through the lineup presented problems just as it did yesterday. With runners on the corners and one out in the fifth inning, the Gamecocks went to struggling staff ace Eli Jones out of the bullpen for his first relief appearance of the season.

"Eskew pitches the best when he starts, he's just more comfortable there," Mark Kingston said. "A lot of our guys for whatever reason, some are more comfortable starting, some are more comfortable coming out of the bullpen. So that's how we made those decisions, and I thought they all looked pretty good out there today."

In turth, it was by far the best pitching performance for South Carolina during this losing streak. The Gamecocks allowed eight runs in each of the first five, and only four today. But the defense faltered, particularly in the crucial fifth frame.

Jones induced infield choppers from Tennessee (46-10, 22-8 SEC) sluggers Blake Burke and Billy Amick.

The first one skipped over Talmadge LeCroy’s glove to score a run. The second fell out of Ethan Petry’s glove at first base on an attempt to scoop a throw Gavin Casas bounced across the diamond. Both plays were scored hits, but could have easily been errors. Regardless, both plated runs, and all but eliminated any chance for the Gamecocks to salvage a game from a nightmare weekend.

"I thought Eli was better," Kingston said. "We didn't get credited for any errors that inning, but it sure looked like Eli had some tough luck. But I thought his stuff was better."

Eliminated, because a bad weekend for the offense found its magnum opus of struggles. The Gamecocks only mustered six hits, all singles. They grounded into three double plays to erase all but one of those hits, and did not draw a walk all afternoon. The only time in the first seven innings a runner even reached scoring position was in the fifth inning when Parker Noland singled with one out and advanced to second on a groundout. Dalton Reeves struck out on three pitches against Zander Sechrist, and the threat died.

Talmadge LeCroy’s eighth inning RBI single finally got the Gamecocks on the board and actually pushed the tying run to the plate with two on in a 4-1 game, but Will Tippett and Austin Brinling could not keep the line moving against reliever Aaron Combs.

South Carolina will be back on action for its SEC Opener on Tuesday, with the opponent and start time still hinging on the results of four other games around the conference Saturday. The Gamecocks could be seeded anywhere from seventh to tenth, and will play at some point in the afternoon.

"The regular season is over," Kingston said. "A new season starts. We've shown on most days that we can go toe-to-toe with anyone, but we've got to get over that hump."

When they arrive in Hoover, it will be off the back of six straight losses by a combined score of 60-28. At this point, it would be reasonable to wonder if there is anything left in the tank at all for those postseason contests.

Or how many there will be.

