More defensive miscues, more control issues and another injury.

Game three of South Carolina’s series at Kentucky was a microcosm of the series — and the struggles of late — as the Gamecocks lost 9-2 in Lexington to suffer their first series sweep of the season.

South Carolina (36-11, 14-9 SEC) has lost five of its last six SEC games and is now 2.5 games adrift from Vanderbilt atop the SEC East standings with just two weekends remaining in the regular season.

Once again a defensive meltdown started the problems. After issuing two free passes to the first three hitters, South Carolina starter Matthew Becker’s pick-off attempt was off target, allowing lead runner Jackson Gray to score and trail runner Hunter Gilliam to move up to third. And once Emilien Pitre knocked an RBI single into center field, Kentucky (33-13, 14-10 SEC) had a 2-0 lead after just 13 pitches.

Dylan Brewer’s two-run home run off Zack Lee in the third inning gave South Carolina a brief reprieve in a 2-2 game, but that was all the Gamecocks could muster all day against the senior right-hander. He struck out a dozen batters without issuing any walks, completely handcuffing South Carolina’s offense all afternoon. On the rare occasions where he was in trouble he crafted his way out well, most notably when he fanned Caleb Denny on three pitches in the sixth inning when the Oral Roberts transfer was at the plate as the tying run.

Lee got all the offense he needed in the bottom of the third inning, immediately after he allowed his only runs of the contest. After Gray led off the inning with a triple and scored on a groundout to make it 3-2 Kentucky, the weekend’s key issues reared their ugly heads again.

Becker issued a one-out walk and then on what looked like a routine grounder to first base, Gavin Casas airmailed his toss over to the covering Becker for an error. It was South Carolina’s third error of the first three innings, and it opened the floodgates. After two more walks and a hit-by-pitch the Wildcats had plated three runs while only even getting the ball out of the infield once in what dissolved into a 47-pitch inning for Becker, the damage was done.

The 5-2 lead Kentucky took was more than enough for Lee, who came within one out of matching the longest outing of his career with 6 ⅔ stellar innings. The final real flicker of hope came when back-to-back Will Tippett and Michael Braswell singles with two outs in the seventh knocked Lee out and brought Brewer to the plate as the tying run, but he flew out to deep center field against reliever Evan Byers.

Things went from bad to worse on the injury front as well when Eli Jerzembeck departed the game with a trainer in the sixth inning. The freshman reliever pitched a scoreless fifth inning but after missing with a 1-2 offering on the first plate appearance of the sixth inning, appeared to point towards his right arm before calling for a trainer.

Jerzembeck did not return to the game, and Kentucky tacked on two more late runs against Nick Proctor and Cade Austin.

****************************************************************************************

For all the latest updates on South Carolina baseball before its midweek game against North Florida on Tuesday and another road series at Arkansas starting Friday night, subscribe to the insider's forum.