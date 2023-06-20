After losing pitching coach Justin Parker to fellow SEC school Mississippi State, Mark Kingston moved quickly to fill the role. The Gamecocks hired former Liberty pitching coach Matt Williams to be the third pitching coach of the Kingston era.

Williams leaves Lynchburg after four seasons as the Flames' pitching coach under Scott Jackson. Liberty made it to the NCAA Tournament in two of those four seasons, including in 2022 when its pitching staff set a new program-record for strikeouts. Prior to his time at Liberty he spent a year with the San Diego Padres as the pitching coach for their High-A affiliate, the Fort Wayne Tip Caps.

His most recent collegiate baseball experience before Liberty was at UNC-Wilmington, where he spent five seasons with the Seawolves. Although he has never worked at a Division I program in the state of South Carolina, he does have strong ties to the Palmetto state from the early stops in his career. In addition to playing at Lancaster High School and Spartanburg Methodist College, and spent eight years working with the latter both as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.

He will be the third South Carolina pitching coach in the last four seasons. Skylar Meade, Kingston's pitching coach for the first four seasons of his tenure, accepted the head coaching job at Troy following the 2021 season, and Parker is now at Mississippi State. This also means the 2024 season will be the third consecutive year the Gamecocks have had some turnover on the assistant coaching staff, with new hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Monte Lee replacing Chad Caillet prior to 2023.

