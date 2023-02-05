HARTFORD, Conn — Everything trended against South Carolina in the first quarter at UConn.

Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston were both struggling to get their shots going. Trusted wing defenders Brea Beal and Bree Hall both had to retreat to the bench with two quick fouls, and the Huskies shot 61.5 percent from the floor in the first 10 minutes to take a 25-14 lead.

But the Gamecocks gathered themselves. Dawn Staley put in her trusted bench trio of Raven Johnson, Kamilla Cardoso and Laeticia Amihere. Reigning National Player of the year Aliyah Boston erupted in the second half. And in front of a raucous crowd of 15,564 fans at XL Center, South Carolina prevailed.

The No. 1 Gamecocks won a 81-77 thriller against No. 5 UConn, the program’s first win in the state of Connecticut after five previous unsuccessful road trips to UConn. It was South Carolina’s 29th consecutive win overall and 18th straight win over AP-ranked teams, preserving the undefeated season and potentially setting up an undefeated showdown with No. 3 LSU next Sunday.

"I know the storyline has been that they don't have a lot of depth," Dawn Staley said. "We've got depth. We've got players that can play a lot of minutes, and if they can't, we'll bring somebody else in. We utilized our depth, we utilized our size, we utilized our ability to keep pressure on them."

Boston went into halftime without a made field goal, but turned up with 23 points in the second half to take her to 26 total, reminiscent of her scoring 12 out of 14 points in the second half plus overtime of South Carolina’s (23-0) thrilling win at Stanford in November. Cardoso scored 17 points, one away from her season-high and pulled in 11 rebounds. Nine of those rebounds were offensive rebounds, serving as the bulk of South Carolina’s offense with second-chance putbacks while the shots were not falling in the first half. The final tallies in both offensive rebounds were an identical 25-10 in South Carolina's favor.

"Kamilla was the switch," Boston said about what turned the game around. "I think she was just dominant. She got the ball, she rebounded, she scored, and she made it hard for them. That's what we've been working on in pracitce, just her continuing to be dominant. I think today she did a great job of executing that."

UConn (21-3) led for most of the first half, but South Carolina managed to tie the game going into halftime on another Cardoso putback. Finally in the third quarter the Gamecocks took their first lead of the day and maintained it throughout most of the frame. After missing its first 11 3-pointers of the day South Carolina knocked down two in a row early in the fourth quarter with Beal and Johnson knocking them down. The Johnson 3-pointer gave South Carolina a six-point lead, the largest it reached until a key moment late.

After a physical game with a lot of tight foul calls — three players fouled out — UConn head coach Geno Auriemma finally lost his temper and spiked a water bottle on the court after what he thought should have been a foul. The referee immediately issued him a technical foul, giving South Carolina two free throws and the ball. Boston knocked down both free throws and then scored on a mid-range jumper, a four-point boost that took the margin into double-digits.

One final push from the Huskies came after South Carolina picked up a technical foul of its own. Cardoso fouled out while contesting a shot attempt with 1:20 to go, and then picked up the technical arguing the call. UConn picked up for points of its own off the technical to get back within six and even got as close as three points with 10.8 seconds remaining on an Aubrey Griffin three-point play, forcing the Gamecocks to execute one final time.

"She's not a robot," Staley said. "You have emotions. I thought it was quick. Considering what happens in our game, it was pretty uick. I'm not going to beat our players up for being who they are. It was a tight game, she thought she made a good play on the ball and she reacted. It was well within the game."

Johnson knocked down one final free throw to make it a two-possession game, and time expired on a landmark road victory for the Gamecocks.

"This was a National Championship-like game," Staley said. "I wanted us to feel what it takes in order for us to do this. To do it in the first round, second round, sweet 16, elite eight, it's going to take this kind of effort and attention to detail."